Bell County Judge David Blackburn says he is opposed to electioneering — and issued a news release Wednesday to address the topic after reports surfaced from a Killeen polling site.
Blackburn — a member of the Bell County Election Commission, a nonpartisan five-person body that chooses the county elections administrator — said his release was meant to inform, but one television news outlet described it as a “warning” by the judge.
“Electioneering, expressing preference for or against any candidate, measure or political party within 100 feet of a polling place, is prohibited by state law,” Blackburn said in the Wednesday news release, which also included polling place locations and times. “If someone believes that electioneering is occurring, please notify an election official at the site.”
The Republican county judge doesn’t investigate electioneering since that is a responsibility of the Bell County Elections Department, currently headed by interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton.
“I listed myself as POC (point of contact) only for the media release. Any complaints/concerns/issues should go to the offices and numbers that I listed in the media release … the Elections Dept and/or the Secretary of State and/or the election judge at the polling place,” Blackburn said in an email to the Telegram.
“My intent in issuing the media release was simply to convey that we had received some complaints about electioneering and to convey where voters could direct their complaints,” Blackburn said. “I apparently did a very poor job of conveying that.”
However, other members of the elections commission — which includes the county clerk, tax assessor-collector and the chairmen of the local Republican and Democratic parties — said the release was appropriate during a high-interest presidential election.
“I thought it was appropriate that Judge Blackburn reminded people of what election law says regarding electioneering, particularly this presidential year when emotions are running high and a lot of new voters are participating” Bell County Democratic Party chairman Chris Rosenberg said.
Nancy Boston, chairman of the county Republican Party, said Blackburn made the right decision.
“You assume a lot of people will obey the rules, and a lot of people don’t know what the rules are and have not been involved,” she said. “I know the judge addressed the situation soon as he could, and he is probably getting the message to all of the election judges to send someone out periodically to make sure nobody is electioneering.”
“He did the right thing, and that is his job,” Boston said. “He did his job, he was elected to do his job and ... conducts himself in a nonpartisan attitude and always makes the right decisions for the right reasons. Bell County should admire him and really respect him. I have never seen him do anything that was out of line or inappropriate.”
Blackburn said he would not investigate any complaint related to the election.
“I’ve only passed them onto our interim elections administrator,” Blackburn said. “I will certainly go on record as opposed to electioneering.”
Dutton said Blackburn was aiding the office as it dealt with computer issues that led to long lines at Bell County early voting sites.
“We are just being pulled in one million and one different ways,” Dutton said of election staffers. “And it was just the judge and different people in the county asked how they could help.”
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.