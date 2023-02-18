“Someone drug me to a wellness conference 15 years ago,” Dr. Patricia Sulak said Saturday at “Show Yourself Some Love,” a women’s health fair in the Mayborn Auditorium of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Sulak, a gynecologist, professor and national speaker, said that after her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Waxman, took her to that meeting, things began to change for both of them. They founded Living WELL Aware, an informational program. The simplified message is that changing your thinking can change your health. The on-line program presents ways to “lower disease risks, improve emotional well-being and slow the aging process.”
And she has even written a book: “Should I Fire My Doctor?”
“You’re going to leave here healthier and happier and so glad you came to this event,” Sulak told the audience of about 60 women. “The ability of the body to adapt, to heal — we’re barely tapping into it.”
The culprit to our poor health is our belief system, she said.
“Our BS rules our life,” she said. “All of us have a self-limiting BS in all aspects of our life.”
Now age 70, she said that when she was 55 her self-limiting belief system would tell her she was getting old and needed to slow down.
“Where do we get this self-limiting self image?” she said. “It’s been handed to us since birth.”
However, she said, it is possible to change our way of thinking and therefore change our health.
Two things are involved, she said: external factors and genetics. We can change both of them, she said, even the function of genes, through a combination of lifestyle changes and medication.
“Some of us are going to get bitter, unless we change the way we are thinking,” she said. “Dump the blame and shame.”
Part of the problem is that we’ve been programmed to think the way we do, she said.
“What is your BS telling you?” she said.
It gives excuses, she said, such as “I’ve tried everything, losing weight is difficult, I don’t have time, I’m too out of shape and I have medical issues, or I’m too old to make changes.”
“Our self-image controls our life-image,” she said. “It’s impossible for us to act otherwise. Our self-image becomes our self-fulfilling prophecy.”
Instead, she said, we should change our thoughts to: “I haven’t tried everything, I can lose weight. Others do. I’ll find the time.”
We can even tell ourselves: “I’m going to get younger,” she said.
Health is not about sacrifice, she said. Health is all about freedom.
“It’s not ‘I’m going to give this up’ but it’s ‘I don’t need this.’” She said.
Our brain is like a Global Positioning System, she said. “It’s our Guidance Performance System.”
Our emotions have been programmed, she said.
“Are we programmed for healthy or unhealthy emotions and behaviors?” she said.
She referred to an old book that was once very popular — “Psycho Cybernetics” by Maxwell Maltz.
“We turn our backs on the gift which our creator has made,” she quoted.
Society has programmed the survival part of our brain, she said.
“How do we upgrade our GPS?” she said. “How do we dump self-limiting beliefs and create an improved self-image? We’ve got to improve at how we look at ourselves.”
Tara Shafford, director of community engagement for Baylor Scott & White Health Plan, said this was the first women’s health fair.
“We hope to make it an annual event,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for women to focus on their own health. They spend so much time taking care of their family.”