Temple residents living in the central and northwestern parts of the city may soon have new representation on the City Council.
Council members held their first session of redistricting Thursday afternoon during a workshop, experimenting with moving the lines of districts. The Council’s goal is to move the district lines so that residents have more equal representation on the Council.
The Council previously hired consultant Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP to help in the redistricting process, with the firm providing software that helped readjust proposed district lines in real time.
Gunnar Seaquist, partner with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, said the goal of Thursday’s changes were to make an initial map that would be shown to the public for them to make comments on before a second meeting to be held next month.
“The goal for our purposes today is to try and come up with a plan that everyone is, at least reasonably, accepting of so we can then publish that as the draft illustrative plan for public comment,” Seaquist said.
During the meeting Thursday, Council members needed to get each district close to the ideal district size of 20,520. This size is calculated by dividing the city’s population of 82,081 into four.
Redistricting laws dictate that the difference between the highest and lowest population districts can only be 10% from the ideal district size.
Currently, Seaquist said, the difference between districts in the city is 54.2%. After experiencing much growth in the last decade, District 4 in West Temple has a population of 26,361 residents, 28.46% over the ideal district, while District 2 in East Temple has a population of 15,240, 25.73% under the ideal district.
District 1 in North Temple also is below the ideal district with 17,305 residents, or 15.67% under, while District 3 in South Temple has 23,175 residents, 12.94% the ideal district.
Last month Wendell Williams, who represents District 4 in West Temple, said he acknowledged that portions of his district most likely will be split up between other Council districts due to the amount of growth it has seen.
“Obviously, West Temple has enjoyed a tremendous increase in population,” Williams said. “So as we balance the four districts, I am acutely aware that part of the existing District 4 will probably be moved into some of the existing districts.”
One large change made to the city’s proposed Council map was the expansion of District 2 to include areas east of Interstate 35 and north of Loop 363. This expansion included elements of District 3 and District 4, both of which were over the ideal district size.
The changes to this section of the map were made after a previous change to give District 2 some parts of the city’s historic district were reversed.
Population in these two districts help increase the size of District 2, which previously was the smallest of the city’s four districts.
Another change proposed in the new map was for the borders of District 1 to move west and to include most land north of Prairie View Road.
After the changes were made during the meeting, District 1 became the smallest district in the city by about 1,100 people.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said the district may be the smallest now, but anticipated growth will close that gap in the future.
“District 1 should have a lot of growth out there towards the airport, there are a lot of houses going up out there,” Davis said.
While city officials hope to finish the redistricting process by Dec. 16, it does have until Jan. 19 to complete the process if more discussion is needed.
Next year’s City Council elections, which will be affected by these maps include District 1, held by Jessica Walker, and District 4, held by Williams.