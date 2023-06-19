The body of 31-year-old Kendall Mitchell of Temple was pulled from Lake Belton by divers on Monday afternoon after a long search by multiple rescue agencies.
breaking
Temple man’s body recovered from Lake Belton
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Trump pleads not guilty to all 37 federal charges in classified documents case
- $500,000-winning Texas Two-Step ticket sold at Temple store
- Catching up with ... Coach Chad President: Former Temple, Tulsa quarterback
- UPDATE: Temple woman identified who died in house fire; cause under investigation
- Wildcat makeover: Campaign under way to update THS mascots Willie and Wilma
- Rescue teams, divers search Lake Belton for missing man
- Column: Rhoades family savoring reunion on Yoe sideline
- Blomquist named principal of Travis Science Academy
- Man who allegedly impregnated girl, age 13, indicted
- Temple man charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography