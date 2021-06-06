BELTON — Only purebred Black Angus cattle were shown in the Texas Junior Angus Association State Show this past weekend in the livestock building of the Bell County Expo Center.
“Certified Angus beef is better quality beef,” said Tana Free, youth advisor.
Her daughter, Kaydee Free, a graduate of Texas A&M University and editor of Texas Angus News, agreed.
“It’s a higher quality that goes through a rigorous requirement,” Kaydee Free said. “Consumers know they are going to get the best quality on the market.”
Primarily for ages 8-20, with a peewee division for ages 3-7, the show had 135 exhibitors and 218 head of cattle, Tana Free said. Owners started moving cattle in on Thursday.
Contests on Friday included creative writing, sales talks, fitting and photography, Kaydee Free said. That evening Olivia Fine of Brazoria was crowned as the Miss Texas Angus Princess and Presley Sliger of Hamilton was crowned Miss Texas Angus Queen.
“These kids out here are not only the future of the breed but of agriculture as well,” Kaydee Free said.
Saturday’s activities began with a national qualification showmanship contest. The winning senior members qualified for nationals, to be held July 10-17 in Grand Island, Neb. Then followed the association’s regular showmanship contests, from peewees to seniors, she said.
On Saturday there was a bred and owned show, bull show, cow-calf pairs and steer show. The awards banquet came that night.
On Sunday there was an owned show, for heifers bought but not bred and raised by exhibitors, Kaydee Free said.
She has been in the association since she was 13, she said. She has done everything from showing cattle to competing at both state and national levels, and has served in different leadership positions. She still helps at her family’s ranch, Cactus Rock Cattle Co., in Salado.
“The Angus association really paid for the majority of my college,” Kaydee Free said. “There are so many donors state and national that I am graduating 100 percent debt free, thanks to the Angus association and the auxiliary.”
She has competed on a national level and was on the national champion sales team at the 2018 national junior Angus show.
“I developed so many amazing friendships with people across the state and nation,” she said. “I also got to grow my public skill set in marketing, public speaking and just general knowledge of the cattle industry. It set me apart from my peers at A&M because of my experience with the Texas Junior Angus Association. It truly becomes your family. You travel around the state with these guys. You just make lifelong memories.”