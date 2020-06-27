In conclusion of a successful in-person graduation ceremony, there is finally appropriate closure for the 2019-20 school year. As a district we can now shift our focus back to the Temple Independent School District 2025 Plan. In previous installments I discussed the components of the TISD 2025 Plan and provided progress per each indicator. By sharing the results of the most recent demographic study, I aim to update the community on the fourth of the five identified indicators: growth.
Early in 2018, Temple ISD, the city of Temple, developers, builders and realtors had multiple conversations discussing the growth potential within the school district’s boundaries. In response, Temple ISD secured a professional service for a baseline demographic study in May of 2018 — the first demographic study of our district in over a decade. The results of this report were delivered at the October 2018 board meeting and included in more than 60 presentations community-wide as part of my TISD 2025 community update.
Key outcomes of this report highlighted immediate growth of more than 150 students in 2018, a 10-year forecast that adds 1,500 students by 2029 and development of more than 2,000 active/future residential units inside district boundaries. There is some activity in the northeast corner of the district, but far and away the heaviest concentration of these developments is in the southeast quadrant of Temple ISD. For this reason, our board of trustees purchased a 47-acre tract of land off Old Highway 95 and intends to build two schools on that site to service the surrounding area.
Since the release of this report, TISD resolved to receive a demographic study annually. Expert demographic data and an updated facilities master plan are the two most critical ingredients in determining a window for a future bond election. Further, these data points allow for transparent conversations with taxpayers, constituents and families while TISD plans for growth. The 2019 updated demographic study was delivered to the TISD board of trustees May 11. The purpose of this article is to update the community of these results and continue the conversation around student growth and facilities planning. It is important for readers to note this updated report took into consideration the variables surrounding COVID-19 and the current economic conditions.
Housing market analysis
A summary of this analysis illustrates that in 2019 there have been more than 1,250 home sales in TISD, maintaining the district home sales trend of the past three years. In addition, brand new home sales within the district remained steady despite the pandemic. This is really good news, especially when considering that the average new home price has increased by 6 percent within this past year and continues to climb.
Many builders have committed to developing single-family units as their primary response to growth. Single-family, master-planned neighborhoods provide a more balanced housing stock for working professionals in the community. This vision is exactly what we need to continue transforming Temple and moving forward. It takes builders, businesses, developers, the city of Temple, realtors and Temple ISD all coming together to produce a quality-of-life experience for our families.
Student density, forecast growth
Forecast growth reaffirms local development and housing data, which shows Temple ISD growing from our current number of 8,700 to just under 9,700 students by 2029-30. Immediate growth is focused around the northeast and southeast quadrants, with the largest concentration in the south. Per this data, both schools in the southeast quadrant (Raye-Allen and Thornton elementaries) will exceed maximum capacity by the 2021-22 school year. Keep in mind Thornton Elementary is a relatively new campus that opened in the fall of 2017. These numbers also consider a “slow-growth variable” due to COVID-19.
This data begins by highlighting the number of transfers in and out of Temple ISD. The number of students transferring into Temple ISD has increased by 30 percent since 2015, and, conversely, the number of students transferring out has decreased by 6 percent. These are highlights we are proud of and believe it reflects well on the school district’s programming, innovation and results.
If these data trends continue, Temple ISD will be looking at the fall of 2021 for a bond election. This would allow time for an updated demographic study, community input, plan development and effective communication measures. If an election were to be successful, new schools in the southeast quadrant could open in the fall of 2023. This would account for the 2023 student projections that report Raye-Allen Elementary at 608 students and Thornton at 767. The maximum capacity at these campuses are 550 and 748 respectively. This clearly demonstrates the need for an additional elementary school to open by fall of 2023. This would allow Temple ISD to finish carrying out the 10-year strategic facilities plan while supporting growth in student enrollment.
I wanted to provide the community this information sooner, but in the midst of this pandemic our main focus was planning graduation and completing the school year under our remote learning platform. Nonetheless, TISD continues to move the business of the district forward; and we are progressing through the next steps in preparing for student growth. We are working with architects and staff to update our facilities master plan. This plan will set up existing facilities for growth and prioritize necessary renovations. A future bond most likely will include an additional elementary school(s), ridding all existing elementary schools of portables and carrying out our updated facilities master plan.
A thriving school system is an important part of any community. For this reason, Temple ISD wants all of our stakeholders to be as informed as possible. We are very proud of the progress made in the early stages of preparing Temple ISD for student growth, but we still have a long way to go.
Over the last few years, you have seen the fruits of the 2015 bond and will continue to see them in the next year or so. The new CTE and fine arts facilities at the high school, a new Thornton Elementary School, a renovated and expanded Lamar Middle School are just some of the good that your tax dollars have made possible for our students. This would not have been possible without our supportive community, business leaders, caring parents, committed staff and exceptional students. I want to assure you that we are staying the course and will continue to provide updates to the Temple ISD 2025 Plan. As your superintendent, I am grateful for your continued support.