Dawn Buckingham, who represents Bell County in the Texas state Senate, announced her campaign for Texas Land Commissioner on Monday.
Buckingham, R-Lakeway, will begin the campaign with over $2 million in campaign funds, major statewide endorsements, and a strong finance team, a news release said.
“The Texas Senate will soon head back to Austin to complete our conservative priorities including election integrity. With this task before us, I am launching a campaign to be commissioner of the Texas General Land Office,” Buckingham said.
The Texas Tribune reported another Republican, Weston Martinez of San Antonio, announced last week that he is running for land commissioner. Martinez has run twice for the Railroad Commission. Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller endorsed Martinez’s bid on Friday afternoon, the Tribune reported.
The current Land Commissioner, George P. Bush, previously announced a challenge to state Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Buckingham was elected to represent Senate District 24 in Central Texas in 2016 and 2020.
Since all members of the Senate have to run for reelection in 2022 due to redistricting, she will have to give up her seat if she runs for land commissioner, the Tribune reported.
“I will be running for Land Commissioner with a strong conservative record defending the right to life, our Second Amendment, our invaluable oil and gas industry, and the low tax economy that has made Texas great,” Buckingham said. “Conservatives know just how important the Texas General Land Office is.”
She noted the land office “is responsible for important functions that serve our Texas veterans, school children, and preserving our unique Texas History. It’s my goal as your next Texas Land Commissioner to safeguard the heroes who served in our military, protect our exceptional natural resources, and protect our unique Texas heritage, especially the Alamo.”