To honor fallen emergency responders, Central Texans will run or walk the stairs of Wildcat Stadium in Temple next month.
Police officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel from across Bell County will “reflect with every step” by honoring fallen emergency responders with a 110-story stair climb on Sept. 11, the national Patriot Day.
The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held 7-11 a.m. Sept. 11 at Temple High School’s Wildcat Stadium, 415 N. 31st St.
The public is invited to participate, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Police and firefighters from Temple and Belton will be among the agencies to participate in the event, which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center twin towers that killed 2,977 people, including emergency responders.
A brief ceremony at 8 a.m. will pause the event.
The stair climb honors those killed in attacks on the twin towers, which stood 110 stories tall.
“It is a time to come together and remember the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said in a news release. “This also allows us to show support to our first responders.”
The public can participate in the stair climb by registering at templetx.gov/911memorial.
The registration fee is $15. Proceeds from the event will benefit the FDNY Foundation, Tunnel to Towers and New York City Police Foundation.
Participants who register online by Sept. 1 will receive a free T-shirt. Registration also will be held onsite; however, those participants will not be guaranteed a T-shirt on the day of the event.
Those who participate will have the option to walk or run up and down the stadium stairs, Arreguin said.
For more information about the registration process and sponsorships, visit templetx.gov/911memorial or contact Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto at sasoto@templetx.gov, or Arreguin at aarreguin@templetx.gov.