Jessica Marie Villalobos-Torres

Jessica Marie Villalobos-Torres, 40, of Little River-Academy, was indicted last week on a charge of injury to an elderly person with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

A Little River-Academy woman accused of pepper-spraying a 79-year-old man serving civil process papers was indicted by a Bell County grand jury.

