Planning to hit the road over the holidays?
You can thank the “Big Daddy” of Texas tourism who paved the way for travelers to get a good night’s sleep. Although he owned no hotels, he could talk for hours about refrigerated air and “hot pillows.”
As editor and co-founder of the national trade magazine, the Tourist Court Journal, Bob Gresham was a jovial behemoth who probably was more respected among those in the hospitality business than anybody — including Texas pioneer hotelier Conrad Hilton (1887-1979), who started his bedded empire in Cisco.
An obituary described Gresham as “a printer and magazine publisher, more widely recognized for his talents outside Bell County than in it. He was a town builder, civic leader and chairman of committees.”
Born Robert Otto Gresham (1910-1973) to a respected Bell
County newspaper publishing family, Gresham had printers’ ink for blood. Gresham with his boisterous, booming laugh was a cigar-chomping creative force of nature who ruled his nationally respected industry guide from his office in downtown Temple for more than three decades.
He understood the power of advertising and promotions, using his outsized personality and easy-going informality as a way to win friends along the nation’s highways and byways. While his peers dressed in formal button-downed business attire, Gresham had no problem setting the tone for a business meeting donning his slouchy cap, cowboy boots, narrow lapels of his cotton suits (he hated synthetics) and skinny ties.
Gresham and his brother, Hill Campbell Gresham (1901-1950), started the Tourist Court Journal in 1937 at the behest of the International Motor Court Association. On the surface, it was a risky move in Depression-era Texas because neither brother knew anything about the hospitality business.
But, heck, they could learn because they were first and foremost newsmen. Their magazine quickly became the official industry go-to guide for owners of hotels, motels, tourist courts and any other lodges welcoming travelers for a night or more. The Greshams generated stories about everything from grounds upkeep to laundry systems to dealing with unruly guests.
Texans in the 1920s were slow to adopt tourism as anything more than traveling from here to there to visit relatives. Finally, by 1936, when the state celebrated the centennial of its statehood, state officials and businesses began to realize advantages of promoting traveling for its own sake and to experience something different.
The Texas State Highway Department established information bureaus at principal entry points to counsel visitors drawn to Texas by the Texas Centennial celebration at Dallas. All of those travelers needed accommodations, lodging and meals. Bob Gresham had an almost supernatural sense of seeing the next big thing. For him, in the depths of the 1930s Depression, he could see the vast untapped Texas tourism market.
The magazine capitalized on the words “tourist court,” actually an old-fashioned name for a cluster of small cabins operated usually by the owners of the property. The Greshams chose the name because in the 1930s the term was familiar to all, even as the industry morphed into “motels” — a smash-up of the words “motor” and “hotel.”
After his brother’s death, Bob Gresham continued publishing the magazine that, by then, had become an industry bible. Vendors rushed to buy advertisements, everything from miniature soap bars, mattresses, lamps, furniture and linens.
Accompanying the pages of the early ads were well-written articles on whether to add telephones and coin-operated televisions to each room. Gresham also reported on policies to deal with theft, pets and — the biggest question of all — adding air conditioning, a pricey addition to an owner’s bottom line, or keeping the cheaper but unreliable refrigerated air systems popular in the South.
Gresham’s news sense helped boost the hospitality business to grow out of an unsavory reputation into a booming, thoroughly accepted and strictly American institution. With indignant invective, he railed against “hot pillow joints” that had plagued the industry’s reputation in its early days. These business owners “rented rooms by the hour” to turn a fast buck, usually for some illegally amorous enterprise. Bad for families, bad for business, he said.
Within two decades of its founding, the Tourist Court Journal chronicled vast changes in how people traveled and — most importantly — slept away from home.
No matter that the hospitality business evolved; Bob Gresham refused to change the title to include “motel” or “hotel” or any other variant. The humble tourist court cabin with cold-water spigots had graduated to deluxe motor hotels with all the conveniences of modern living. The journal’s circulation grew from 3,000 to 27,000 with advertising offices in Chicago, New York, California and Georgia.
Each year Gresham would painstakingly compile statistics on the pulse of the industry by gathering economic data from 35,000 motel owners. Numbers may be a big snore to some, but for those in the hospitality business, Gresham’s number-crunching indicated dreamy profits.
By 1960, just as the Eisenhower-era interstate highway system was under way, he counted 60,777 motels offering a total of 1.7 million daily rental units. More than two million people a day stayed overnight in a hotel, motel or tourist court at an average daily rate of $7.89. “Hot pillows” not included.
By then, the hospitality industry was shifting, thanks in part to the interstate highway system, real estate values and travelers’ expectations. By the early 1960s, chain operators such as Holiday Inn and Howard Johnson upped construction throughout the nation, offering one-stop accommodations for food, lodging and entertainment. Marriott and Hilton soon followed. Those mom-and-pop tourist courts with coin-operated televisions were quickly fading away.
Within a decade, Gresham’s brand of industry reporting had become passé. Refusing to admit that times were changing, he remained devoted to those businesses catering to white-only clientele, despite the laws mandating equal accommodations. The International Motor Court Association forced changes in 1969, including switching from Gresham’s company to new publishers and a new name, Motel/Motor Inn Journal.
Gresham died three years later.