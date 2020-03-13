BELTON — The Bell County Public Health District announced Friday morning it identified the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Bell County.
Amanda Robinson-Chadwell, the health district director, said the person is a 29-year-old male in Belton who recently traveled to Barcelona, Spain, and Paris, France, from March 4 and March 10.
The man is in self isolation and the health district tracking who he had been in contact with, Robinson-Chadwell said.
“The case is in the process of undergoing confirmatory testing with the CDC,” Robinson-Chadwell said.
Bell County is now in Stage 2 of its COVID-19 action plan. That means on top of staying home if you are sick and doing basic personal hygiene, residents should practice social distancing by staying six feet away from each other and avoiding physical contact with people at work and at social gatherings.
“While I would urge all residents to remain calm, I would also urge residents to be proactive in practicing the mitigation measures that the Bell County COVID-19 Action Plan recommends,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in statement. “Personal hygiene efforts remain among the most effective means for mitigating the spread of the virus.”
County officials plan to provide an update Friday afternoon.
“There may be more detail to share going forward and we will provide pertinent information throughout the process,” Robinson-Chadwell said. “We are in this together.”