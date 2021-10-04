A local non-profit formed to help victims of domestic violence will host its third annual 5K this weekend.
The Jenna Scott & Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K is hosted each year by the organization Priceless Beginnings. The event was created following the murders of Scott and Swearingin on Jan. 3, 2019.
The 5K event will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pepper Creek Trail at 546 Kegley Road in Temple. The entry fee is $25.
The organization helps domestic abuse victims in honor of Scott, 28, who was a self-reported victim of domestic violence — allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Cedric Marks, who is charged with capital murder in the slayings of Scott and Swearingin.
Kaye Cathey, the organization’s treasurer, said the group was formed originally to do something good after such a dark time for the community.
“It is such a tragic event for the family, friends and the community that we wanted to try and give something back to the community that would be more of a bright thought, something good out of an unimaginable tragedy. It was just unbelievable that something could happen like that, so we wanted to be able to help families that are affected by domestic violence.”
Previously, the organization used the money it raised from the event to send children, who were victims of domestic violence, to camps.
Following changes made during the pandemic, the group will now diversify how it aids victims of domestic violence. Cathey said the group is going to keep helping families, in addition to sending children to camp, because she can see the need for that work.
Annie Hammons, director of the organization, previously said the group chose Pepper Creek Trail for the event because that is where Scott and Swearingin enjoyed running together.
Those interested in signing up for the event can do so on the non-profit’s website at pricelessbeginnings.org.
Marks, accused of killing Scott and Swearingin, is scheduled to appear in court soon on misdemeanor charges related to the case.