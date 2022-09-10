I was born and raised in New York City, and while I was only 2 years old during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, my immediate family remembers everything vividly.
For my mother, Annette Garcia, it’s the haunting reminder of what could have been had she not stayed home. For my aunt, Grace Rojas, it’s the unthinkable reality she witnessed firsthand.
On Sept. 11, 2001, my mother was scheduled for a shift at the Macy’s store in Herald Square. She woke up feeling a bit out of it. It wasn’t like her to call out from work, but she felt it was necessary that day. She was familiar with the ebbs and flows of pregnancy, but she wanted to be on the safe side. Carrying my soon-to-be sister in her belly, she stayed home with my father and me.
“I remember waking up early in the morning, feeling nauseous and dizzy. I almost passed out,” she told me.
Minutes later, all my mother could see were reports of the moment America stood still in horror as the twin towers fell.
“I couldn’t help but feel like something was watching over me — telling me not to go to work,” my mother said. “I had no words.”
Time Magazine covered a story back in 2014 regarding the implications of pregnant women near the World Trade Center when the towers fell. Their study found that those expecting mothers were more likely to give birth prematurely and have babies with low birth weights. It was unsure if these effects were caused by the dust particles that reached the Empire State Building — three minutes from Macy’s — or the drastically changed maternal behaviors with mothers experiencing post traumatic stress disorder.
Witness to history
While my mother was safe in an entirely different borough, my aunt, Grace Rojas, was hard at work, managing that same Macy’s.
It started out as a normal shift for my aunt, who arrived at work via subway at 7:30 a.m.
About an hour later, one of her employees mentioned that the radio stopped playing music to share an emergency broadcast about a plane hitting one of the towers.
She remembers being shocked and confused about it, but went back to work like the rest of the employees. Things changed when that same employee returned just minutes later to say a second plane hit the towers. This was no longer a horrific accident. This was something bigger and scarier. For a moment her world stopped spinning. With no word on what to do from corporate, does she continue with business as usual? Should she start getting her bags? Panic began to settle in her body, but she kept her composure.
Around noon she was given the green-light from corporate to send everyone home. The store was closed. As she entered the busy streets of Manhattan all she could see was mayhem and all she could smell was fire.
“I swear all I could smell was fire burning and when I turned to the left, I saw nothing but a wall of smoke leading to the towers,” my aunt recounts. “People were fainting and screaming. … It was horrible.”
My aunt caught a ride with my uncle at a rendezvous point they arranged before the phone lines went out. Manhattan was paralyzed. The subways stopped running and the buses were out of service. The ash-covered streets were flooded with people holding each other and, as my aunt tells me with a slight chuckle, their shoes.
All of downtown was gridlocked with vehicles bumper to bumper. Everyone was trying to get to safety. What would typically be a 20-minute car ride home, took my aunt seven hours.
Just days earlier, my aunt remembered walking around Manhattan and thinking to herself “what if the subway system just shut down?”
“Looking back, I still can’t believe it,” my aunt told me. “I was thinking ‘this can’t be real life.’”