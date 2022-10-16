BELL COUNTY — Some of the owners of about 67 vehicles that burned Saturday at Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road east of Temple, returned Sunday afternoon to review the damage.
At about 1 p.m. Saturday, about 3,000 customers were enjoying the farm’s fall festival when someone saw smoke coming from the grass-covered parking lot, said Helen Robinson, who co-owns the farm with her husband, Brian. She got on the loud speaker, she said, and urged people who could to get to their cars and move them.
“It was utter chaos,” she said.
She wanted to thank her staff, a lot of whom are teenagers.
“They all stepped up in ways that nobody could expect,” she said.
They rode on golf carts and tried to fight the fire with water and fire extinguishers, she said.
“A lot of customers stepped up to help,” she said, getting others to a safe place.
“We had a meeting area for families that had been separated,” Robinson said. “We were giving away water and Kona Ice, anything to do something for the families that had been burdened with this.”
She praised the emergency responders.
“It could have been a lot worse if it hadn’t been for their quick reaction,” she said. “We had units from everywhere.
“But above everything, we’re grateful nobody was hurt,” she said.
Isela Rebolledo of Killeen came out Sunday afternoon to check on her burned-out 2019 Chrysler 300.
She was at the farm Saturday with her daughter and three grandchildren.
“We were here like 30 minutes,” she said. “We were way back under that tent, buying food. Someone saw smoke. I ran. I have a hurt knee, so I couldn’t run fast. By the time I got to the tower close to my car, the car started popping like fireworks. And the fire moved this way really fast.”
She didn’t give up, she said, but had a “panic attack.”
“A gentleman — who saved my life — pulled me back,” she said.
She was hyperventilating, she said and paramedics took her into a van.
“They were really good,” she said.
“Yesterday I tried to call my insurance company,” she said. “I only owed five months of payments.”
Her daughter’s purse with the keys to her own car got burned up, she said. “I thank God that we’re OK.”
The Little River Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at about 1 p.m. Saturday, reported Theodore A. Cruz, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. While they were en route, Bell County Communications advised many vehicles were on fire and other units were called.
Those first on the scene found about 10 cars on fire.
The East Side Strike Team consisting of several local agencies was activated, and the fire was under control by about 2:15 p.m. Crews stayed on the scene until about 5 p.m., Cruz said.
Four firefighters and two civilians were evaluated and released by paramedics for heat-related injuries and an anxiety attack, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bell County Fire Marshal, Cruz said, although “initial reports indicate the fire possibly started from an inappropriately discarded cigarette.”
Helen Robinson said Sunday afternoon: “We had an eyewitness come forward that saw a gentleman flick a cigarette out of the car window and then left the scene.”
The Robinson Family Farm operated for eight years at another location: 3780 White Oak Lane, she said.
The Robinsons moved to the new location in January 2022, she said, and opened to the public Sept. 17. The plan was to run every weekend through Oct. 30.
Now, she said, they’ll re-open Oct. 22-23 and again Nov. 5-6.
Deciding to move was stressful, she said, but so far they’ve had better weekends at the new location.
“This was going to be a record-breaking weekend,” she said.
The third weekend of October is usually the busiest, she said, with 10,000 to 15,000 visitors. Later in the year, they sell Christmas trees. And they have an Easter event.
Everyone who has a car on the lot has been contacted, she said. They are now in email contact with the farm at familyfarm@gmail.com. The fire marshal has not released the scene, so their vehicles cannot be moved yet, she said.