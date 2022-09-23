A grand jury indicted a Cameron man after police say he stole a coworker’s truck and evaded police with it.
Donzel Laquan Young, 29, was indicted on evading with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony.
Officers with the Cameron Police Department responded to AIS, 1105 Industrial Blvd., to a disturbance involving Young, according to an arrest affidavit.
“While en route to AIS, I was advised the suspect just took a white, 2016 Dodge Ram crew cab pickup (belonging to a coworker),” Officer Anthony Makunas said in the affidavit. “Young was observed taking the vehicle by the plant supervisor.”
The supervisor, the affidavit said, told police he followed the truck north on State Highway 77 heading towards Rosebud before he stopped pursuing it.
Makunas noted on the affidavit looking for the vehicle on Highway 77 with the assistance of a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper and eventually found it.
“As I passed the vehicle, I could see that it was a white Dodge crew cab pickup and turned on it,” he said. “The truck took off at a high rate of speed, and I finally caught up to it outside of Ben Arnold.”
Other officers joined the pursuit and were able to apprehend Young at the intersection of Highway 77 and FM 845.
Other indictments
Erik Steury, 39, of Granbury, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Brian Robinson, 35, of Cameron, burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building.
Deana Mowdy, 47, of Milano, assault family violence.
Dayquon Alexander, 27, of Tomball, evading with a vehicle and endangering a child.
Eric Whitfield, 63, of Rockdale, burglary of a habitation, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Efrain Trejo, 19, of Waco, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana between 4 oz and 5 lbs., and possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
Patrick Davenport, 18, of Bellmead, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana between 4 oz and 5 lbs., and possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
Jared Wolf, 18, of Reisel, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
Jose Salomon, 35, of Cameron, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Terraka, Newby, 35, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Richard Houston, 54, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Robbie Collier, 47, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Roel Palacios, 34, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Braylon Knoxson, 40, of Caldwell, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Timothy Mott, 40, of Cedar Park, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Randy Whittle, 58, of Eddy, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Frankie Salcedo, 25, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Pedro Garcia-Martinez, 54, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Emilio Gutierrez, 42, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Edgard Lopez, 25, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jerald Beaver, 39, of Milano, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Jennifer Merkle, 49, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Donald Gerlock, 60, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Rakeem Wyatt, 28, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Erica Muston, 20, of Cameron, bail jumping.
Chad Malin, 47, of Rockdale, bail jumping.
Adam Norton, 45, of Rockdale, bail jumping.
Curtis Chavis, 34, of Pflugerville, bail jumping.
Byron Everage, 48, of Rockdale, bail jumping.