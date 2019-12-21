Everyone seemed to be having a jolly good time Saturday during the fourth annual Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River Christmas gala.
Holly Leiferman, event coordinator for Temple Parks and Recreation Department, said the number of visitors definitely increased this year.
“We have 10 activities for $5, so I think it’s a great opportunity for families to bring out their kids,” she said.
Two new events this year were the snowman bouncy house and the icicle ship. The bouncy house looked like a 30-foot tall Frosty the Snowman, and the children went after it with gusto. The icicle ship gave them a swinging ride. The twin snow slides continued to be popular, she said, as did the Snow Party, in which children play in fake, blowing snow accompanied by music.
“You definitely can tell it’s a family event,” she said. “You’ve got kids all the way from big to little bitty.”
It was the first year at the event for Tyler and Carlie Hill of Temple and their 15-month-old daughter, Emma Rose. Carlie said Emma got to ride a miniature horse.
“She likes the animals,” her dad said, including the dogs, bunnies, donkeys and ducks in the petting zoo. “We’ll be back. We’ve got friends and family in the county that we’ll bring for sure.”
Phillip and Mila Salinas of Temple brought their daughter, Jazmynn, 7. They said she had done just about everything, including “the foam” and a visit with Santa.
Jarrod and Abby Houston of Temple waited in line for the icicle ship with Ellie, 2, Bentley, 4, and Brennan, 7.
“It’s good family fun,” he said. “My grandmother actually recommended it. She saw it in the Telegram. They particularly liked the false snow.”
Jimmy and Sonya Davis of Temple, with their two children, Chloe, 9, and Dustin, 7, said they’d only done a few things so far.
“They both did the petting zoo about four times,” their dad said. The girl rode a pony and they both did the snowman bouncy house. The boy rode the snow slide twice.
Their mother said she won the tickets on a radio program. They’ll probably come back next year, she said.
“They had a blast and it’s not a bad price for it,” she said.