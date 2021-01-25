BELTON — Bell County will receive about $10.96 million from the federal government to help with rental assistance.
During the regular Monday morning Commissioners Court meeting, County Judge David Blackburn said he was advised late last week that the money from the U.S. Department of the Treasury had arrived. The county officially applied for the money last Tuesday in a unanimous vote by commissioners.
While previous money came indirectly from the state, Blackburn said this time the money was coming directly from the federal government to the county.
“One of the things that highlights for me is the advantages of being a direct recipient,” Blackburn said. “Those funds came very quickly after the grant application was filed. So I want to thank the U.S. Treasury.”
The county has reached out to Hill Country Community Action to help administer the program, as the organization has worked with multiple federal grant programs and housing assistance.
Blackburn said he anticipated having the organization come before the commissioners soon to present some program guidelines for distributing the money.
“This grant is especially important, I think, because one of the first executive orders President Biden signed was to extend a ban on evictions through March of 2021,” Blackburn said. “The emergency rental assistance money should provide some much needed relief to both tenants and property owners as a result of those actions.”
Barbara Bozon, executive director of the Central Texas Housing Consortium, said her organization is already looking at how it can get help to tenants who are in need a portion of this money.
Bozon said not many of the residents at consortium properties need the assistance, with many of those staying in the housing qualifying for other aid to help with rent or in properties where rent can be adjusted. She said many of those staying in their housing who have lost their jobs, or had hours cut, had their rent cut accordingly.
“For the most part, our residents have done pretty well,” Bozon said. “Central Texas has been more fortunate than other parts of the country as we didn’t have the massive layoffs some places did.”
Bozon said that while the organization doesn’t have many residents who will need the assistance, having the resources available is nice since it never feels good having to evict someone.
“We have some right now that are paying partial payments,” Bozon said. “And we have some who have not paid at all and we are really encouraging them to communicate with us because that will help us figure out what is going on with them and we can provide them the appropriate assistance.”
Those interested in finding out who is eligible for the funds should go to the treasury department website at https://bit.ly/3aiJeGL.