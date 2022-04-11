BELTON — A man on probation for the aggravated sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl asked a judge Monday to change the terms of his probation to allow him to spend time with his 7-year-old son.
Joel Andrew Willis, 28, of Belton, was convicted in April 2017 and sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
As part of his probation, Willis is not allowed to be alone with minors — a condition he said prevents him from spending time with his young son.
During a hearing in the 426th District Court presided by Judge Steven Duskie, Willis asked the judge to amend his probation terms to allow him to spend time alone with his son but no other minors.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney John Erskine, prosecutor in the case, was asked to weigh in on the request.
“Well, I guess we’ll start by referencing the offense,” he said. “It involves the (sexual assault) of a 12-year-old child. I will live it up to the court’s discretion. But those conditions are there for a reason.”
Willis said the mother had full custody of the child, but he had chaperoned visits with his son and consistently paid child support.
Duskie agreed to change the terms of Willis’ probation to allow him to be alone with the child but only if the mother decided it was in the best interest of the 7-year-old.
“You’re going to have to do some homework,” Duskie told Willis.
Duskie told Willis that he will need to make sure the mother is OK with visitation after talking to his probation officers.
Willis’ sentence stems from a 2016 incident where a 12-year-old girl accused him of having sex in a parked vehicle outside a residence on the 6800 block of Rattlesnake Trail. The girl said another sexual assault occurred in 2015 inside Willis’s house.
Willis pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2016.