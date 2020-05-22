Sparta Elementary student Shayne Hickland said it has been a crazy ride not being allowed on campus in the recent months.
She said the transition to remote learning has made it hard to see her friends from school, and effectively gave them an extended summer. But even worse, Sparta Elementary’s annual “field day” was canceled. A heavily anticipated day dedicated to celebrating the end of the school year was out of the question.
Shayne, 10, and her fellow classmates Emma Goodnight, Allie Goodnight, Kensley Wolfe, McKenna Christopher and Addison Christopher decided to take matters into their own hands. They brought Sparta Elementary’s 2020 field day to their yards last weekend.
“They literally stayed out there from 10 in the morning to 9 o’clock in the evening,” Lindsey Goodnight, a parent, said. “They had tug-of-war, limbo, a mini-golf course, a Slip ’N Slide, water balloons and cornhole set up.”
Allie said her favorite event was playing mini-golf, because they made the hole by themselves out of a cardboard box.
“I don’t consider myself a golfer. I’m not that great at it, but the mini-golf was really fun,” Allie said. “We made it ourselves.”
The group’s limbo and Silly String events were popular events, they said.
“My favorite part was the Silly String. We played with one can each right after fighting with water balloons, so my friends got some of the Silly String stuck in my hair,” Addison said. “We went around spraying each other for like a whole 20 minutes.”
Goodnight is proud of her daughters and their friends for taking the initiative and planning their own field day in just a week’s time.
“They literally planned it all on their own. They saw that school was canceled and that there was no field day … so they planned and organized everything on their own. I just thought it was pretty cute,” she said.