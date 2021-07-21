The Temple Police Department and the Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal safely disposed of a grenade that was found at a Temple park.
“It is unusual to find explosive devices in the area, but it is certainly a possibility while living close to a military base, but they must be handled professionally,” Deputy Chief McNeill Fairey said in a news release.
At 10:44 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a found property call in the 7700 block of Honeysuckle Drive.
Upon arrival, the caller advised officer they found a grenade at West Temple Community Park and took it home. After an investigation, it was determined the caller had an authentic high-explosive grenade in possession.
The Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal collected the grenade and safely removed it from the residence.
The device was not discharged, and the caller was not criminally charged for the incident.
Residents who encounter explosive devices should call 911 immediately, and should never touch or move the device, Fairey said.
“Remember, any explosive device can become unstable even by picking it up,” Fairey said.
It is unknown how the device got to the park, he said.