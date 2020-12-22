Most federal, state, county and municipal offices, including Temple and Belton, will be closed Friday in observation of Christmas.
Bell County schools are on Christmas break.
Temple trash collection
Temple garbage, recycling and brush and bulk services will operate a day earlier under its holiday schedule.
• Thursday, Dec. 24, routes will run on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
• Friday, Dec. 25, routes will run on Thursday, Dec. 24.
Visit templetx.gov/solidwaste for more details about pickup delays and schedule changes.
Tree recycling
Christmas tree recycling will be Dec. 26-Jan. 11
Live Christmas trees are accepted only. All decorations must be removed. Leave out for brush collection or drop them at the recycling center located at 3015 Bullseye Lane or 602 Jack Baskins Dr.
Oil recycling
The city of Temple and Temple Fire & Rescue will collect used cooking oil in a closed container from Dec. 26-28 at participating fire stations:
• Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.
• Fire Station No. 3, 3606 Midway Dr.
• Fire Station No. 4, 411 Waters Dairy Road.
• Fire Station No. 7, 8420 W. Adams Ave.
Drop-off times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit templetx.gov/fog for more information. Remember to never throw fats, oils, or grease down your sink drain to avoid clogs and overflows.
Belton trash collection
Belton trash collection will run a day late, the city said.
When a holiday falls on a weekday, garbage collections run a day late for the rest of the week.