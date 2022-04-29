A Temple man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over a prolonged period.
John Coty Duck, 39, faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, after his arrest Thursday.
“On Aug. 12, 2021, Temple Police Department received a sexual assault allegation involving John Coty Duck and a juvenile male victim,” Temple Police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. “During the investigation, it was learned that Duck, who was the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, had repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim over a period of time.”
Mackowiak said once the investigation was concluded, an arrest warrant for Duck was issued, and he was located and arrested Thursday.
Duck was being held at the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a $250,000 bond.