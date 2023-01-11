A Rockdale resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword, a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said.
Rockdale resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize
- Staff report
