$1,000,000 Crossword

This image shows the $1,000,000 Crossword game. A Rockdale resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission.

 Courtesy image

A Rockdale resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword, a news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said.