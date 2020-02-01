Two months have passed since Temple resident Michael Dean, 28, was shot and killed during a traffic stop, but there are still no answers yet into why or how it happened.
Dean’s family and a concerned community don’t know what led up to or followed the Dec. 2 gunshot to the man’s head — reportedly fired by Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz.
The Texas Rangers are in charge of the investigation.
“I can assure you the investigation is nearing its end. Unfortunately, these investigations are very lengthy. However, there will be information pushed out very soon,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko told the Telegram on Jan. 13.
Washko had no updates Friday.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza previously said his office was beginning to review investigative information sent by the Texas Rangers. Nothing will be done until all the information has been received and reviewed.
However, Garza anticipates the investigative review will be completed shortly, he said Thursday.
DeCruz, who remains on paid administrative leave, hasn’t been charged in the case.
Use of force
Questions at a previously scheduled town hall Jan. 18 included audience comments about traffic stops. Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin told people in attendance the department is annually requested to make a police report on traffic stops that gives the race breakdown; tells if there was a search; if so what, was the reason; and what was found. He urged people to report any time they think they’ve been treated unfairly.
About the use of force, Tobin said the Temple Police Department averages about 110,000 events a year. Since 2015, there have been about 80 uses of force a year, from wrestling to the use of firearms, he said.
When a Temple officer is involved in a shooting, Tobin said, the policy is to turn the case over to the Texas Rangers “for transparency.”
Tobin also said Jan. 18 the investigation was expected to be wrapped up “very soon.”
“We don’t want the public to think we’re trying to whitewash” the incident, Tobin said. Temple Police also would be looking at if the officer involved followed department procedures, he said.
Lack of answers
Peaceful protests, marches and candlelight vigils organized by the NAACP, churches and individuals have occurred on a regular basis since it became apparent a narrative of what happened to Dean wasn’t going to be made available.
The cause of death in a preliminary autopsy report said the manner of death was homicide — which isn’t always a criminal charge.
City officials have said having a crisis communication plan was part of their long-term planning that was on the Council agenda this fall, and the shooting showed the need for it.
Mayor Tim Davis, during the initial NAACP-organized march, admitted the city might need to respond differently in the future.
“If we’ve made an error in the release of information, then that will be fixed and we’ll do it correctly next time,” Davis said.
“Our biggest failure is that we did not have a communication policy in place,” Davis said at the Jan. 18 town hall.
A Temple Councilwoman also announced her concern about the city’s response time.
“We may feel that we haven’t responded fast enough. I would have liked to express something from the city immediately that we are sorry to the Dean family and to the police officer’s family,” Councilwoman Susan Long previously said.
Staff writer Jerry Prickett contributed to this story.