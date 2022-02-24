The Temple Police Department responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler traveling southbound on Interstate 35 near Berger Road on Thursday morning.
Although the scene is now cleared, all southbound main lanes were temporarily closed off — a closure that forced motorists to exit at Berger Road.
“Stay safe, Temple,” the Temple Police Department said.
With frozen roadways increasing the risk for accidents, Temple Fire & Rescue also urged residents to take caution when driving.
“Drive safely in this wintry weather,” Temple Fire & Rescue said in a Facebook post. “Slow down to speeds appropriate to the weather conditions. Take bridges and overpasses with caution, as they may have a coating of ice. Give yourself extra distance between other vehicles. Plan for extra time to reach your destination.”