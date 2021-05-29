BELTON — The ASCO Spartacus Dash, sponsored by ASCO Equipment and U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, made quite a splash Saturday in Liberty Park.
James Whitmire, master of ceremonies, gave a pep talk to 505 runners out to finish the 3-mile obstacle course and earn a challenge medal. After being warmed up by Ike Shaw, owner of Titan Total Training in Temple, the contestants lined up for the zip line across Nolan Creek, swollen by recent rainfall.
Their run time — kept by Pro Fit Race Timing — began on the south bank of the creek. Obstacles included an ice bath, mud slide, monkey bars, rope climb, net tower and many others.
It was no coincidence, Whitmire told the crowd, that the dash was on Memorial Day weekend.
“Everybody here has been affected … by someone who has served in the military,” he said.
He called for a moment of silence, followed by a round of applause in honor of members of the Armed Forces past and present.
Josh Champ, 32, of Belton was the first athlete across the finish line. He always has a little trouble on the balance beam, he said, but otherwise the course ran smoothly. He runs about 130 miles per month.
“It’s not about winning a race,” he said. “It’s about giving to local charities.”
This year all proceeds will go to the Gary Sinise Foundation, he said.
The mud pit didn’t slow him down this year, he said. “They have a car wash right after it.”
Joey Jaeger, 34, of Temple compared the course to “a walk in the park.” He’s never competed in this dash before, he said, but has run other obstacle courses.
“I run a lot, probably three or four times a week,” he said. “I normally do distance races — ultra marathons.”
Those usually start at around 30 miles, and pacing is important, he said.
“This is probably the foremost well-organized race I’ve done for obstacles,” he said. “And it’s good that Bell County has something like this, where residents don’t have to commute to Austin or some other place.”
Timothy Nabonne, 33, and his girlfriend, Vivien Tran, both of Dallas, paused for a drink after running the course.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “A lot of work.”
The course website had a virtual course available for a preview, he said, but he didn’t look at it.
“I just did it, so I had no idea what was in store,” he said. “My goal was to not let anyone catch me and to catch everyone who was ahead of me.”
She said self-improvement was always her goal. She plans to run a Spartan obstacle course soon in Dallas.
Before the race, Hope Wright of McGregor said she has run the course several times in the past.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “I try to win it, but I’m not that fast. If I can place, that’s cool. I get to see all my friends.”
Titan Total Training — also called T3 The Gym — had a booth set up beyond the finish line. Sabrina Collins, fitness manager, said the gym is a one-stop shop for everybody. It has a physical therapist and a massage therapist on site, she said, and has specialized sports exercise classes.
Rachel Nobile, manager of Orange Theory Fitness in Temple, said the gym specializes in a high-intensity one-hour full body workout.
“We have coaches who lead every workout, so people are guaranteed to get the results they want,” she said.