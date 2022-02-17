A Belton man was indicted on a bigamy charge by a grand jury Wednesday after police said he married a second woman while separated from his wife.
Joshua Rice, 43, was indicted the third-degree felony after a Temple police investigation.
Officers interviewed a woman who told them she was married to Rice, and he had married another woman since then, according to an arrest affidavit.
“(She) reported that she and the suspect were having marital issues and had separated, but were attempting to solve the issues and continue their marriage,” the affidavit said. “(She) indicated that she had not been served with a petition for divorce and was not otherwise informed that any divorce had been filed or granted.”
Officers found no records of a divorce were filed but located a marriage license for her and Rice from 2011, the affidavit said.
As part of the investigation, the affidavit said, officers found a marriage license filed in Bell County in November 2021 that linked Rice to another woman.
Rice posted a $30,000 bond on Jan. 19.
Other indictments
Kenneth Martin, 64, of Morgan Points Resort, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Giovanni Macedo-Hernandez, 21, of Belton, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Deonte Rivers, 18, of Waco, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Edwin Olivares, 26, of Belton, retaliation.
Joshua Erickson, 32, of Belton, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Mack Jackson Sr., 57, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Righ Bishop, 50, of Temple, burglary of a building.
Faith Anderson, 27, assault on a security officer.
Justin Sanders, 45, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Tabitha Stinson, 37, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Brandon Marshall, 39, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Michael Wayne Gregory, 31, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Terry Allen, 62, of Harker Heights, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Amanda Miller, 37, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Stephanie Jones, 51, of Thorndale, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Rockie Parker, 59, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Joseph Johnson, 46, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Edna Tovar, 50, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.