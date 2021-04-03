A $124.9 million bond proposal to expand and update Temple College facilities will be decided by voters on May 1.
The proposal, if approved, would call for a major expansion of the school’s Health Sciences Center to address a shortage of health care workers as well as providing updates to several college buildings that are 50 to 60 years old.
“Temple College has a long-standing commitment of providing affordable and quality higher education opportunities for over 95 years,” TC President Christy Ponce said. “We have been trusted for generations, we are building for the future.”
“If approved, the new facilities could be completed by 2026 when Temple College will be celebrating its 100th anniversary,” she said. “These campus advancements would represent an important milestone in Temple College’s history of being trusted for generations and building for the future.”
The Temple Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the bond proposal. No organized opposition effort has surfaced.
The college — which serves more than 5,000 students — has requested taxpayer approval of just $33 million in general obligation bonds within the past 50 years, the school said.
Officials said the new bond proposal would aid Temple College in several ways:
- Improve college facilities with new technology and tools since many lack modern upgrades and have mechanical and electrical systems that will need to be replaced soon.
- Increase capacity of its health care training programs, including doubling the size of its nursing program as the school works to address worker shortages in Central Texas.
- Expand education offerings through a University Center that allows TC students to earn bachelor’s or master’s degrees on campus through its university partners.
- Fund a Workforce Training Center to serve as an economic driver by providing career and technology and workforce training for high-demand, high-wage career opportunities.
- Improve campus safety with better lighting and long-term growth parking.
“Temple College helps create a skilled workforce that attracts new business to the area, with a positive economic impact of millions of dollars to our community,” Ponce said.
Chamber president Rod Henry said the organization is urging residents to approve the measure.
“Temple College has used its resources wisely,” Henry wrote in the Chamber’s April 2 Focus on Business. “This bond proposal provides needed improvements in a financially responsible manner and will be overseen by the Temple College Board of Trustees, all of whom unanimously support this bond proposal.”
Taxpayer impact
The bond proposal calls for a tax rate increase of $.0545 to the current tax rate of $0.1837 per $100 of assessed property value. For the owner of a home valued at $200,000, the area’s increasing average, the bond would cost about $73.68 a year, or $6.14 per month.
For the owner of a home valued at $100,000, the yearly cost would be about $43.56.
The bond would not impact those 65 years or older who have applied for and received a tax rate freeze on their homesteads, the college said.
Since Temple is a major business and distribution hub, more than 50% of taxes for the bond will be paid by area commercial and industrial businesses, not by residents, the college said.
Campus improvements
The bond calls for the expansion and upgrade of existing facilities to relieve overcrowded classrooms, including these major projects:
- Health Sciences Center expansion, which would cost up to about $26 million, would fund needed facilities for learning, training and clinical education.
- Temple College Main Building upgrade as a multipurpose facility with classrooms and support services, including University Center, Workforce Training Center and Student Enrollment Services. That project would cost about $65.3 million.
- Visual Arts Center expansion at a cost of about $10 million. The current facility is not functional, is outdated and has limited capacity.
- Campus Services Center, which would house maintenance, police, infrastructure and other departments, at a cost of about $6.2 million. The center would be located on the east side of the campus.
Ponce said the state doesn’t pay for the construction of new educational facilities for community colleges, so the community investment is notable.
“Temple College is training students for a global economy and we need the facilities and technology to prepare students for 21st century careers,” she said. “Temple College would also like to expand its Health Sciences Center to build capacity in each of our health care programs to address the shortage in health care workers.”