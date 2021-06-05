A 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in a Saturday morning shooting, Temple police said.
The young man was found near the intersection of Cole Porter Drive and Linwood Road after police were called at 11:49 a.m. to the 4000 block of Mariam Road. He ran to the area after he was shot in the leg.
The teen was reported in stable condition at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center—Temple, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
A description of the suspect was not immediately provided, but officers believe he drove a black Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information can the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report information anonymously.