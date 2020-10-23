The Temple Fire Marshal’s Office is requesting the public’s help in its investigations of two separate Temple building fires this month.
Information is sought for an Oct. 2 blaze at a residential building at 1303 E. Ave. E, according to a news release from Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto III.
The fast-moving fire at 6:16 a.m. at the three-story structure prompted seven residents to jump to safety from a second-floor window. All seven residents were transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
A fire on Oct. 13 in a food pantry warehouse at 106 W. Ave. D behind St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple remains under investigation, Soto said.
The fire destroyed food and clothing donations as well as freezers filled with food, Director Caitlyn West said.
“We lost everything we’ve worked so hard for — our food pantry, all of our food we’ve worked so hard to get, our freezer. It’s a complete loss,” West said.
But two days later, on Oct. 15, the organization conducted its regular food distribution — thanks to an emergency shipment from the Central Texas Food Bank.
A $500 reward is offered for information leading to a conviction, Soto said in the release. Anyone with information, can call the Fire Marshal’s tip line at 254-298-5955. Tips may also be emailed to tfmo@templetx.gov