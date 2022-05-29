Memorial Day remembrances and tributes will be among the events going on today.
American Legion Post No. 133, 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple, will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. today.
Six World War II veterans and 22 Vietnam veterans will be recognized for their service. The guest speaker for the event will be retired Maj. Jason Palmer, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor chaplain.
Belton VFW ceremony
VFW Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton, will hold a Memorial Day ceremony 11 a.m. today. Lunch will be provided after the ceremony.
Killeen ceremony
The Killeen Memorial Day ceremony will be at 10 a.m. today at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Kil-leen. There will be guest speakers and welcoming remarks, the presentation of colors, national anthem, and more at this event which is open to the public.
Fort Hood pool open
Comanche Pool, 52932 Tank Destroyer Blvd. on Fort Hood, is holding its Memorial Day Weekend Outdoor Pool Kickoff from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Cost is $4 per person, and kids 3 and younger are free.
Other events
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Check out the special exhibit, “Lonesome Dove,” featuring photos from the filming of the classic television series, on display now until June 25. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5-12, and free for children younger than 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive in Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the special exhibition, “New Views of the Dust Bowl: A collaborative exhibit from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences and the Mayborn Museum.” Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and younger.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6-12, and kids younger than 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.