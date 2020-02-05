BELTON — Kara Fish is ready for her community to see a masterpiece.
Kara is one of several dozen students who have spent the past four months furiously preparing for Belton High School’s production of “Into the Woods,” a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine about the consequences of fairy tale characters getting their wishes granted.
“This is our real first week with the orchestra so it’s all coming together right now,” Kara, 18, said during a dress rehearsal Tuesday afternoon. “I’m excited for this masterpiece.”
Three performances are scheduled for this weekend: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.
Tickets are $5 for students with their IDs and adults who are 60 and older, and $10 for everyone else. Visit https://bit.ly/2SlBeeX to purchase tickets.
Kara plays the Witch — a character played by Meryl Streep in the 2014 Disney movie adaptation and originally played by Bernadette Peters on Broadway. One word best describes the Witch, Kara said: Eccentric.
“At the beginning, I am ugly; I have a cape on; I am crouched down; I have prosthetics on, a nose, a chin — I look disgusting. All I want is to be beautiful again,” the Belton High senior said, explaining that midway through the musical the Witch gets her wish granted. “But the thing about that is that I lose all my powers. I exchange my powers that I have when I’m ugly then, when I’m beautiful, I’m just a normal person.”
Senior Evan Taylor plays Cinderella’s Prince in the musical.
“Cinderella’s Prince is, throughout the first act, searching for Cinderella and looking for her and not being successful. It’s the first time he has not gotten something that he wants,” Evan said. “Then, in the second act, after I get Cinderella, I’m still not satisfied so I then kind of play the villain in the story and go after things … that I don’t necessarily need to be going after or should be going after.”
Both actors love the music. However, they admitted it is challenging.
“It’s super duper hard and it’s really high singing and really low singing, with really complex melodies,” Evan said.
Tonya Lovorn, the high school’s head choir director and one of the music directors for “Into the Woods,” said she helped the actors through those challenges.
“For something like this, it’s really nice that they have a lot of solo things. They come in and know a lot of it,” she said. “We are doing a lot of just fixing minor things and really helping them sound good — not just know the music, but sound good as well.”