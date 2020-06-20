Ty Taggart was thorough as he checked out the handiwork at Lake Belton High School.
The Belton Independent School District trustee carefully examined a gray tile wall with white grout in a lab classroom. He gently rested his hand on the tile and moved his head to get a closer look at it.
“It looks good,” Taggart said, sporting his Lake Belton Broncos hardhat. “I was just looking because it has that French bleed on the edges. It’s pretty.”
Taggart knocked on solid wood surfaces in the $106-million campus’ library — which will eventually have more than 19,000 books.
“Wow, this is what a library looks like?” he joked.
Taggart and three other school board members — President Suzanne McDonald, Secretary Janet Leigh and Trustee Chris Flor — were impressed by the nearly completed Lake Belton HS, 9809 FM 2483 in Temple.
“This is neat,” McDonald said.
They, along with other administrators, recently toured Belton ISD’s second comprehensive high school, which also happens to be its first in Temple. The tour also marked the board’s first in-person meeting since March.
Lake Belton High School, with 394,000 square feet, is expected to open Aug. 19.
Classrooms, meeting areas
Some furniture had been moved into the school. Some furniture was in the right spot, such as three red chairs that the trustees gravitated toward.
“It’s like ‘The Jetsons,’” Taggart said, comparing the chairs’ design to the retro cartoon about a family living in the future.
Some classrooms — including the construction and trade room, some science labs and culinary kitchen — were already decked out with desks, chairs and other equipment. McDonald was partial to the commercial-grade stand mixers in the culinary arts class, and jokingly suggested she may need to buy one for her home.
Lake Belton High School’s classes are organized into four neighborhoods: the Depot, the Prairie, the Springs and the Line. Each is named after themes that reflect Bell County’s history.
The areas will be a hub for similar groups of classes. For example, the Depot, named after the Santa Fe Depot in Temple, is where foreign language and elective classes will be located.
Additionally, each classroom neighborhood will feature different colors on their walls and furniture. Principal Jill Ross said it is to help students find their way around the campus.
“The furniture (colors) in here are grays and blues and teals. It’s social studies. It’s The Springs — that’s what happens here,” she told school board members. “At the other end of this hall are yellows and browns and greens; that’s the Line. That’s English. All of it is about helping freshmen to be able to find their way.”
Superintendent Matt Smith quipped students might need GPS to navigate around the school when it opens.
One of the inaugural freshmen at Lake Belton High School will be the superintendent’s youngest daughter, Summer.
She has already worked out her morning schedule— which includes a detour to the high school’s coffee shop — Smith said.
“She can walk in the morning, stop by the cafe, get a coffee and stand here with a computer and charge it up,” Smith said, pointing to space near the coffee shop where students can charge their devices and get caffeinated. “She has got it all figured out.”
‘Look at this space’
Like a college campus, Lake Belton High School has plenty of areas where students can meet and work together.
“How do you encourage kids to go find alternate meeting spots? Like if you see one being underutilized, how do we encourage it?” Leigh asked Ross.
The Lake Belton HS principal said students find spots that fit their mood. If they want a quieter place to work, they will gravitate toward it, Ross said. That was what Ross saw at Belton High School when administrators let students eat lunch where they wanted.
The school has two levels.
The ground level has Lake Belton High School’s two gyms and other athletic-related facilities, fine arts, core classes, the library and administrators’ offices.
The lower level contains the school’s career and technical education classes, a common area and cafeteria.
“Look at this space. It looks like ‘High School Musical,’” Ross said of the large common area that reminds her of the Disney musical. “Big fan.”
The commons area features two-story tall windows that face south toward the city of Belton and overlook an outdoor gathering spot. It also has a flight of stairs that lead students up to the school’s main entrance and front office.
Hanging from the ceiling are two big industrial fans from a Kentucky company featuring a donkey in its logo — a fact that future Broncos will surely get a kick out of.
‘We’re treating them like adults’
Another area that has a great view is the school’s main weight room.
It overlooks Lake Belton High School’s football field. The Bell County Expo Center’s silver dome — which is more than 9 miles away — can be seen to the south. And almost 10 miles away, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple is just on the horizon to the east.
Administrators have even drilled down into small details, such as the signs to the locker rooms.
“All of our signs are not boys and girls — they’re men and women because we’re trying to raise men and women and we’re treating them like adults,” Ross said.