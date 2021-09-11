BELTON — Grass fires in Bell County are now starting to rekindle following an abnormally wet summer.
County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said unseasonably rainy weather over the summer greatly reduced the number of grass fires during the past three months compared to previous years.
Despite this, recent temperatures are now bringing local conditions back to normal.
“The previous rainfall did help reduce the number of grass fires between June and August,” Mahlstedt said. “As we move into September, our rain chances have lessened a great deal since the early part of the summer, which will lead to vegetation drying out faster and causing an increase in potential fuel loads. As we get into the cooler months and the temperatures and humidity begin to drop, vegetation will continue to dry out.”
Between June and August of this year the county fire departments have seen 112 calls, compared to the 463 calls in 2020 and 242 calls in 2019 seen during the same timeframe.
In August, data shows only 52 grass fires in the entire county compared to the 169 seen in 2020 and 95 in 2019. July had the biggest decrease of fires compared to 2020, with this year only seeing 30 compared to 200 last year.
Santos Soto, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said the city has seen a decreased rate of grass fires in recent month. He did point out that most fires in cities such as Temple mainly involve structures.
Data collected by the county does show more rain falling this year, with 9.72 inches over the past three months compared to 2.28 last year and 7.17 inches in 2019.
On Monday the county’s Commissioners Court pointed out that they have seen a noticeable rise in grass fires recently.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he has noticed more dry grass along the roadways that can act as fuel for many of these fires.
“There is a lot of fuel on the roadways right now,” Whitson said. “We are getting some big fires in the Johnson grass, with cigarette butts and things like that.”
Mahlstedt said that while many of the county’s grass fires do occur along the roads, that is not where the bigger fires happen.
“Grass fires can happen anywhere in the county and have been very common along our highways due to improperly discarded smoking materials, sparking from moving vehicles and electrical lines,” Mahlstedt said. “Larger fires are more likely to occur in the rural areas of the county where vegetation might be more dense and larger in area than in the cities.”