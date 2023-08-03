American Airlines pilot Shawn Bowden was in the cockpit of his Boeing 737 last week when he received a phone message.
“We had pushed back from the gate at Chicago O’Hare, and I was waiting for my turn to take off,” Shawn said Thursday while on a run for pet supplies. “I had a little time, so I checked the message. It read something like: ‘This is the Temple Animal Shelter, and we have black, microchipped cat with this phone number. Do you have a cat named Ace?’”
Bowden set down the phone, and smiled.
Yes, he did have a cat named Ace, but that was years ago. He had long ago given up hope that they would be reunited.
Amy Strunk, supervisor at the Temple Animal Shelter, said Ace arrived at the facility on Mama Dog Circle on July 25.
“Overall, he was in good shape for his age — he’s a senior cat at 16 years old,” Strunk said. “Animal Control looked him over and prescribed some antibiotics for a slight URI and ran some blood work. Mr. Bowden made a donation to the group that provided care for Ace.”
Back in May 2016, Bowden was a soldier at Fort Hood, and he and Ace lived in Harker Heights. It was a stormy night, Bowden recalled, and Ace was sitting in an open window.
“All of a sudden there was a deep burst of thunder right above us,” he said. “I jumped off the couch, and Ace bolted through the window screen. I never saw him again.”
Although Bowden searched for his buddy, he was never able to locate his beloved friend. Eventually, he completed his Army duties and took a job with American Airlines.
“I was from Chicago land, and I decided it would make sense to return,” he said. “So, I started flying in and out of O’Hare. I remember pulling out of Harker Heights and wishing Ace a good life. I never in my wildest thought I’d see him again. Thankfully, I had him chipped and the contact information was still the same.”
Bowden hopped in the car and headed south at 4 a.m. Sunday, and along the way, his mind drifted back to his earlier days with Ace.
“I adopted him from a shelter in Alabama in 2009 — he was 2 at the time. Being in the Army, I moved around a lot, and he always rode with me. He’d stretch out across my lap and purr. We moved from Alabama to New York, back to Alabama and finally to Texas.”
Bowden walked into the Temple Animal Shelter at 10 a.m. and said: “I’m here to pick up my cat.”
The shelter staff, knowing that Shawn was on his way, had taken Ace for a visit to a veterinarian where he got a clean bill of health.
“The reunion was absolutely heartwarming, with a few happy tears from staff, volunteers and the staff of Animal Medical Care,” Strunk said. “This was a perfect example of what we would hope every pet owner would do for their animal. It was very sweet.”
Bowden said he was filled with emotions when Ace was brought out.
“I think he was a little stressed from being in the shelter, and I don’t believe he recognized me right away,” he said.
“He started to calm down once we were in the car, and by the time we were in Dallas, Ace was out of his crate and flopped across my lap. Purring.”