A Falls County man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after police say he sexually assaulted a Temple woman at gunpoint in her residence last summer.
Joseph Steven Grams, 45, of Reagan, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, on May 27, 2021, officers responded to a residence about a sexual assault.
At the scene, officers interviewed a woman half-dressed with a blanket wrapped around the bottom half of her body.
The woman told police that Grams, a man she had a relationship with, arrived at her house acting belligerent, tore her clothes off, and forced himself on her.
“(The woman) told officers that she told the suspect ‘no’ and asked him to stop, but the suspect struck her with his hands all over her body and produced a firearm,” the affidavit said. “(The woman) stated that the suspect struck her on the head with the firearm.”
Officers learned Grams allegedly assaulted the woman multiple times.
“(The woman) reported that she felt pain when the suspect struck her and feared that the suspect would kill her if she did not cooperate with him,” the affidavit said. “She stated the sexual assault ended when she escaped the home and ran to a neighbor’s home for help.”
A neighbor told police about the woman’s cry for help and that she showed up at his house undressed from the waist down.
“Officers searched (the woman’s) house, but the suspect was no longer there,” the affidavit said. “Officers observed bruising and abrasions on (the woman’s) arms and body consistent with (her) reported assault. Officers located a firearm in one of the bedrooms.”
An arrest warrant was issued for Grams by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman on June 10, 2021.
He was arrested in Falls County and posted a $250,000 bond on July 15.
Grams is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on May 13 at the 426th Judicial District Court presided by Steven Duskie.