State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, this week joined a bipartisan bill that would change how Texas funds public education.
Shine is now a joint author on state Rep. Gina Hinojosa’s, D-Austin, House Bill 1246, according to the Temple Republican’s office.
Hinojosa, the primary author of the legislation, proposed changing the state’s school funding system from being based on the average daily attendance of a district to the number of students enrolled. The current attendance-based formula was created in 1996, according to state law.
In late January, Hinojosa, a former Austin school board member, tweeted that Texas is one of a few states to fund schools based on attendance. She added the current funding model “short changes” children — a fact further exposed by the coronavirus crisis.
“Education has evolved and it doesn’t look the way it did when I was in school,” Hinojosa told Austin-based KXAN-TV. “What’s known as butts in chairs doesn’t work well when you think about blended education.”
Shine said in a statement he was delighted to join Hinojosa to change the funding formula for public schools.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the difficulty Texas public schools have in developing and adopting their budgets based on the current (average daily attendance) formula and HB 1246 will streamline that process,” Shine said.
Superintendents across the state have expressed support for HB 1246, including the two men who run the Temple and Belton independent school districts.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott called the proposal “a make sense piece of legislation” that scraps an outdated funding formula for schools.
“Texas school districts, including Belton ISD, have to plan and staff for 100 percent of the students enrolled in the school district but are only funded based on an attendance percentage,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said.
Ott pointed out school boards adopt budgets that are based on their districts’ enrollment numbers.
“This piece of legislation finally lines up the funding structure with the true operating expenses to adequately serve our children,” Ott said.
The next step for the bill will be for it to receive a hearing in front of the House Public Education Committee, according to Shine’s office.
“Funding for average daily membership instead of attendance would enable us to plan for each and every student while supporting our teachers,” Smith said.
Two other House members joined HB 1246 as joint authors: Houston Republican Sam Harless and Round Rock Democrat James Talarico.