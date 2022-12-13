Student honored

Isabella Rodriguez, third from right, a fifth-grade student at Thornton Elementary, was honored by the Temple ISD school board on Monday. She is surrounded by her mother, Superintendent Bobby Ott, board president Dan Posey and school board members Linell Davis and Shannon Gowan.

 

 Courtesy

Isabella Rodriguez, a fifth-grade student at Thornton Elementary, inspires others at a young age.

