Good food, good music and a giving spirit were draws for many at a New Year’s Eve party at the Temple airport.
The party, which was hosted by Temple’s Ralph Wilson Youth Club, was the group’s fifth annual Last Night New Year’s Gala, which helps raise money for the club’s programs. About 270 local residents and business owners visited the Tuesday gala, which was held inside the McLane hanger at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
Money from the annual event including auctions helps the nonprofit group lower the cost of running its programs and makes it easier for children in Temple to participate in its programs.
“The money helps us give affordable programming to the kids in Temple,” the club’s Academic Director Lynnsay Macey said. “Any of the private fundraiser funds that we get is a huge deal because it helps us run the programs. The New Year’s Eve gala is a pretty big deal and helps with that a lot.”
The black tie optional event mainly consisted of a dinner with live music and fine wines and dance areas. At midnight, attendees were treated to a local fireworks display at the airport.
A sealed bid auction was additionally held by the club in order to raise money, with prizes including a range of group events for the winner and their friends or family.
Attendees at the event were encouraged to help children that were a part of the club by sponsoring them with after-school or summer memberships. Ralph Wilson Youth Club Executive Director Brett Williams said he expects the final donations from this year to be on par with previous years.
“The gala is designed for providing access to the club for all of the youth in the greater Temple area, and that that is only made possible by some really tremendous philanthropic efforts,” Williams said. “It gives people who believe in the club a special night where we can show them how special we know they are to us. But at the same time, it gives them an opportunity to be a part of an event that is supporting what they so dearly believe in.”