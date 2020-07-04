BELTON — There was a light turnout for a free Fourth of July concert Saturday at a burger eatery across the street from Yettie Polk Park.
Brian Smith of Holland started the concert at noon, followed by John Henry Johnson of Austin, 2:30-4:30 p.m., and Ed Leonard and Friends, 5-9 p.m.
Jay and Christi Williams and Chris and Chrissy Kerley opened the What Tha Truck Burger Shack, 201 S. Davis St., about four months ago, Jay Williams said. They hope to expand in the future, but it’s now open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, he said.
The concert was free and people weren’t obligated to order anything, he said.
“We just wanted people to have something to go to. It’s a small gathering,” he said.
“We had a bigger party in mind for the Fourth, but we evolved everything down. The mayor said we’d be OK as long as we had no more than 60 people.”
Early on, he had about 20 people sitting socially distanced at outdoor tables in the shade. Many people wore masks as well.
The menu included hamburgers, nachos and 14 different grilled cheese sandwiches. Two favorites are the King, with chicken and bacon, and the Hawaiian, with ham and pineapple, he said.
“We do fresh-cut fries from potatoes,” he said. “We even make our own hamburger patties.”
Johnson, 24, said he was raised in Brownwood but lived in Temple while studying classical guitar at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. His wife Kaitlyn’s parents live in Temple. He is now working in the music industry in Austin.
He performs throughout the state in bars, restaurants, private parties and weddings. He also gives music lessons and makes YouTube videos.
“I’ve been playing since I was 14, performing since 16,” he said. “I do a lot of guitar-driven techno music.”
He would be playing folk music, rock and blues for the program, he said, music from the 1970s and 1980s, and a little original music.
“I’ve written small pieces for short films,” he said. “I’ve written some video game music. I’m playing with a few bands now.”
He especially likes the song, “Canon Rock,” which he said is a variation of “Canon,” the wedding song.
“It’s a lot of fun,” he said.