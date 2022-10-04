Residents across Central Texas took to the streets and local parks Tuesday in opposition to crime as part of National Night Out.
National Night Out is held each year in order to give residents the chance to interact with local law enforcement officers, with an aim to reduce crime and build relationships.
Local resident Robert Floid, who attended one of the Belton gatherings, said that he was happy to attend the event with his two children after a couple years of COVID-19 concerns.
“It is good to see them in the community because … other kids might be insecure around cops if they are ever there,” he said.
Gatherings were held in Temple, Belton and other communities with many treating it as a time to get out and meet their neighbors and law enforcement.
Robert Floid’s father, Kevin Floid, was visiting from his home in Daingersfield and was happy to see National Night Out events.
Kevin Floid said the sense of community at the gathering, along with children getting to interact with the police, was something he wished to see in his East Texas town.
“I was telling (my son) that I wish my little town did something like this,” Kevin Floid said “It would be so much fun. To get the police, the fire department and local businesses to contribute a little bit to do something like this in a small town would be wonderful.”
Temple resident Donna Aregood attended the gathering at Grand Avenue Theater in Belton on Tuesday with her grandson.
Aregood said she has tried to attend the event in recent years, having to skip some due to COVID-19. She said she felt that many had pent up energy from the pandemic so attending the event this year was fun.
Aregood said she was happy that her grandson was able to interact with local law enforcement.
“For him to see police and firemen, and not be afraid of them is good,” she said. “In an event, other than an emergency, it is nice to get out amongst them.”
Aregood, who works with the Belton Fire Corps, a citizen auxiliary to the Belton Fire Department, said that she also thought that the event was good for the police officers and first responders as well.
The officers, Aregood said, were not as used to being around the public in non-emergency settings as some may assume.
“To me, they are very shy, they are not very outgoing,” Aregood said. “You would think that they would be … but they are working on it. I think that they are so used to seeing kids in emergency situations that I don’t really know if they know how to act.”
Robert Floid said that he wasn’t sure the gathering helped reduce crime, but it did signify that the police were out to help the community to build relationships.
Candice Griffin, spokeswoman for the Belton Police Department, said the annual gatherings in the city helped strengthen the ties between officers and the community. This year the theme of activities in Belton was “We own the night.”
“National Night Out activities strengthen the ties between community members and the police officers that serve them,” Griffin said. “Many people do not know their neighbors. Celebrating National Night Out promotes neighborhood camaraderie throughout Belton.”
National Night Out events were also held in Temple this year, including an annual gathering in the city’s historic district.
Nohely Mackowiak, spokeswoman for the Temple Police Department, said the department was happy to be a part of the event each year.
“National Night Out is an exceptionally important event the Temple Police Department is excited to be a part of again this year,” Mackowiak said. “It not only allows the residents of Temple to come together as a community, but it bridges the gap between law enforcement and those communities. Temple Police Department officers love interacting with their neighbors in positive ways, under positive circumstances and look forward to this big event each year.”