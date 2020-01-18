The last bottle for the spirited Confederate salute was empty, and everybody’s lips were sealed.
Maybe everyone could blame it on the 18th Amendment to the Constitution.
The saga began innocently in early 1915, when Confederate veterans W.S. Riggs (1837-1927) of Belton placed an unopened bottle of wine in a bank vault. He told his fellow members of the Belton United Confederate Veterans Camp that the wine should be consumed when only three survivors remained. The wine would be one final toast to their comrades in arms — a ceremonial salute to “the Last Men Standing” and “the Lost Cause.”
Riggs carefully wrapped the bottle, sealed it in a pasteboard box and placed it in the vault himself.
However, also that same year, politics unfortunately interfered.
By November 1915, just a few months after Riggs secured the wine, the political tide had turned. In a stunning reversal, the prohibitionists handily won the local option issue. Out of the 7,000 votes cast, Killeen, Troy and Rogers favored “dry”; the “wets” carried Temple, Holland and Belton.
Prohibition forces won the local option election, and the county went dry. That Confederate wine stored in the bank vault became a rare commodity.
The local-option issue later became moot when Texas voters approved prohibition, ratified the 20th amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1918 and approved a state prohibition amendment in 1919.
Thus, the voters inadvertently threw a whammy in the Confederate veterans’ plans for a final, spirited salute in Belton to the last man standing.
The existence of the wine also was complicated as the Belton Confederate Veterans’ Camp dwindled and ceased meeting by the early 1920s. One by one, the Confederate veterans passed away, including Riggs who died in 1927.
Riggs’ bottle remained locked away in the bank vault — or so everyone thought.
By 1933, only three members of the Belton camp remained: William N. Steele (1844-1933) of Belton, J.H. Killingsworth Sr. (1844-1938) of Prairie Dell and Thomas H. Bridges (1844-1935) of Salado. Still a few months away, Prohibition was scheduled to end officially at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 15, 1933.
However, the three aging compatriots did not know how many weeks or months they had remaining. Since prohibition was soon ending, they figured no one would arrest them.
In late July 1933, they decided to retrieve the wine from the bank vault, go to Confederate Park, pop the cork and “recall the glorious and valiant deeds of Bell County’s soldiers,” according to a newspaper account.
Killingsworth went to the bank.
Gasp!
The bottle was there. Empty! Someone had torn a hole in the box, broke the wrappings, loosened the cork and drained the liquor.
When did it happen? How did it happen? Most important, who drank it?
Even though they each were pushing 90 years old, Steele, Killingsworth and Bridges conducted their own investigation.
Remarkably, they admitted they had discovered the culprit. However, they refused to reveal the identity. The Confederate wine was gone, and that was all that mattered.
Steele died just three months later in November 1933, and the secret was buried with him. The same was true of Killingsworth and Bridges, who died a few years later.
The “last men standing” went to their graves without giving one last toast to “the Lost Cause.”