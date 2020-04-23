Temple Police stopped a vehicle Wednesday initially thought to be stolen, spokesman Chris Christoff said Thursday.
The Temple Police Department received information at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday about a possible stolen vehicle sighted on northbound Interstate 35 near Exit 300. The caller told police that she believed it was her vehicle, which she had reported stolen, Christoff said.
Multiple patrol cars converged on the location while some blocked intersections as a precaution.
However, an investigation determined later the vehicle, a gray Nissan, wasn’t stolen and the driver was released. Police believe the caller was mistaken.
“A few officers initiated a high-risk stop,” Christoff said. “Additional units were called in to block traffic from entering the exit ramp. Nine units were on scene.”