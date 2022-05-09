Members of the Lesikar/Leshikar/Lesiker family will hold a reunion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Seaton Community Center, 12287 Highway 53 in Temple.
A covered dish buffet lunch will start at 12:30 p.m. Those who attend are asked to bring a favorite dish and/or dessert. Eating utensils, tea and coffee, condiments and bread will be provided.
Participants also are asked to bring original family, church and school photos. Danny Leshikar will be present and will be scanning photos and recording data that will be preserved for future generations. Anyone wishing to have a digital copy of the family tree should bring a thumb drive.
For information call Richard Lesikar at 682-936-6064 or Jane Williams at 254-770-8643.