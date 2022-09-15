After coming under fire for allowing sexually explicit books in school libraries, the Belton ISD school board approved two new policies during a special meeting Thursday morning that address instructional materials and library materials at campuses separately.
These newly adopted policies, EFA(LOCAL) and EFB(LOCAL), will replace EF(LOCAL) — a policy that had addressed instructional materials and library materials collectively.
“EFA(LOCAL) addresses instructional materials and EFB(LOCAL) addresses library materials,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said in a letter to parents on Thursday. “I applaud our trustees for moving this item to a special board meeting and taking swift action in alignment with the values of the … community.”
Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, echoed that sentiment and extended her gratitude to the policy committee.
“I thank you for a deep thorough study of these policies. It has taken time but it was time spent to do the right work and it was a great partnership,” she said during the meeting on Thursday. “Throughout our study and with our discussions and with our presentation of some (Texas Association of School Boards) policies, we chose to go with a route that would replace EF(LOCAL) with two separate policies. TASB gave us an option. We could’ve continued with the combined policy but, as we discussed it, we felt like there were differences in those two and that it would be best served to have separate policies.”
The changes now require parents be involved in the library material reconsideration process, calls for guidance for administrators and staff who are selecting library materials, and allows for parental control of library materials.
“During the reconsideration process, access to some books may be restricted. For example, books with graphic pictures will be removed from shelves and available only with parental permission,” Smith said. “No challenged instructional materials will be removed solely because of the ideas expressed in them.”
Stakeholders can review the policy in its entirety by accessing the agenda packet for the special meeting online.
‘Banned book’ display
Some Belton ISD parents began questioning the academic relevance of several books in campus libraries — calling the sexually explicit books pornographic — after a TikTok post from Belton Middle School librarian Mia Wilson went viral for her support of Banned Books Week. The week is a national campaign that historically has celebrated the freedom to read since 1982.
Her video — which can be viewed online with this story on www.tdtnews.com — has received nearly two million views.
“I’m sitting here minding my own business the day before school starts and (my principal) comes in and tells me that I need to take down my Banned Books Display that’s in the library because a parent called him and complained about it,” Wilson said in the video posted to her personal TikTok account. “I told him ‘no.’ I was not taking it down because I serve over 700 students, not one student alone, and celebrating Banned Books Week is in our (American Library Association) standards as well as something every secondary library does in our school district.”
The featured books in her display initially included “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher; “Bridge to Terabithia” by Katherine Paterson; “Are You there God? It’s Me, Margaret” by Judy Blume; “Twilight” by Stephanie Meyer; “A Complicated Love Story Set in Space” by Shaun Hutchinson; “Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me” by Mariko Tamaki; “All American Boys” by Brendan Kiely and Jason Reynolds; “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin; “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas; “Simon vs. the Homo sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli; “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins; “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding; and George” by Alex Gino.
“I’m not a book burner but these are public libraries,” Hillary Hickland, a Belton resident, said during a Belton ISD school board meeting last month. “These are our schools where parents are entrusting their children’s impressionable hearts and minds, and I’m finding that most people are unaware of this event.”
However, she is aware that not every material that lands on a Banned Books Week campaign carries the same weight.
“The heavy subject matter of ‘Lord of the Flies,’ challenged in the ’70s, is not on the same scale as the sexually explicit content of ‘Beyond Magenta’ — a book that is currently on display in one of our school libraries serving 11- to 14-year olds,” Hickland said. “Without materials having a shared academic or literary identity, this event is a door for material that is harmful to our students.”
Letters to the editor and speakers at a BISD board meeting noted the sexually explicit material was not appropriate, particularly for middle school students.
Books challenged
Since that August meeting, Belton ISD stakeholders formally challenged at least seven library books at Lake Belton High School.
Each of the challenged books — “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe; All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson; “Kiss Number 8” by Colleen Venable; “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur; “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison; “Now That We’re Men: A Play and True Life Accounts of Boys, Sex & Power”; and “Cherry” by Nico Walker — were part of an 18,000-book collection that was purchased when the campus opened to students in 2020.
“These books will move through the formal reconsideration process starting in September,” Lovesmith, said in a statement last month.
However, some Belton ISD stakeholders have questioned these recent challenges.
“Something I valued in my time at Belton ISD was reading as much as I liked and being encouraged to do so,” Amber Rasura, a former Belton ISD student, said in a Facebook post. “I always had a high reading score, did well on AP English tests, and love to read as an adult. I feel that my love of reading has made me a better person and opened my eyes to other perspectives I would not necessarily have come across otherwise.”
During the school board meeting on Thursday, Belton resident Alex Bruce noted how many of the challenged books are linked to the LGBTQ community.
“There are a lot of youth that get a lot of community from having their experiences in books, especially when they’re not able to openly express themselves,” he said. “One of the books, (‘Now That We’re Men: A Play and True Life Accounts of Boys, Sex & Power’) is talking about combating sexism, sexual violence and the harmful expectations of masculinity. The age rating is 12-plus. It’s supposed to be for people that are trying to learn and need to learn these things that happen day-to-day and are hard to go through.”
Parents — who can currently log in to Destiny, a program that lets users monitor available library content, to view their child’s library history — can apply to serve on a book review committee by filling out a Google document online. They will be required to submit their name, a phone number, an email and a list of what Belton ISD schools their students attend.
“As always, parents continue to have say and oversight into materials their children are reading and checking out in Belton ISD libraries,” Smith said. “We respect that you are your child’s first and most important teacher and thank you for your partnership.”