Temple volunteers will serve hundreds of holiday meals to the community on Christmas Day.
Volunteers with Temple nonprofit Feed My Sheep will show up Sunday morning to prepare the meals, which will be served from noon to 2 p.m., organizer Casey Mooney said.
Meals will be served at Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G in Temple, which serves the homeless.
Mooney said the nonprofit has received a lot of help from volunteers this year.
“Christmas, we’re full up. We’ll be ready to go,” Mooney said.
Free meals will be also available at other spots in Bell County.
Other community meals
The Canteen, 607 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights, is hosting a Christmas Karaoke Party and Potluck from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. There will also be a live DJ and gift exchange. Attendees should bring a dish to share.
Jesus Hope and Love Mission will host its annual free Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 818 N. Fourth St., Killeen. All are invited to attend. The mission is also accepting food donations for the event, children’s toys for ages 10 and under, and clothing and toiletries for homeless men and women. Donations can be delivered between 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21. Volunteers can also sign up during this time. For more information, call 254-291-2314.
Encounter City Church, 4001 E. Elms Road in Killeen, will provide Christmas Eve Blessing Boxes to 35 families in need on Saturday. The boxes will include meals and gifts for children. Those that are in need and would like to register to receive a box can do so by going to https://bit.ly/3G0JCKV.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host its No Single Soldier Gets Left Behind Holiday Luncheon at 11 a.m. Sunday at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. There will be free food, game tournaments, trivia, a pajama contest, door prizes, and more. This event is open to any single or unaccompanied service member. Call 254-287-6116 for information.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host a free Christmas dinner for veterans and active-duty military with proof of service starting at 3 p.m. Sunday while supplies last.
Paid or catered meals
Pignetti’s fourth annual Holiday Anniversary Wine Dinner will begin at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at 14 S. Second St., Temple. There will be a reception and four courses of food and wine pairings. Cost is $79 per person. Go to www.pignettis.com for a full menu. Call 254-778-1269 for reservations.
Shady Villa Hotel’s Stagecoach Restaurant, 416 S. Main St. in Salado, will host a special Christmas buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The featuring buffet will feature a Christmas feast with a full spread of traditional holiday favorites with a Texas twist. This meal is open to the public and is available by reservation only. Cost is $58 for adults and $26 for children 5 to 12 years old. Call 254-947-5111 to make reservations.
