Temple Independent School District’s Wildcat Mentors program is accepting applications through the end of October.
The program, which assigns some students from the fifth and sixth grades with local volunteers, is designed for adult mentors to help children prosper when making life choices. Although a mentor previously met with his or her student at least twice a month during lunch, this year’s program is relying on a pen pal format.
“Due to COVID-19 wreaking havoc on us, we have to keep our distance and do everything from afar,” Gill Hollie, education coordinator for Temple ISD after school centers, told the Telegram. “But we can’t let the program fail. We’re still in communication with these kids and they still know we care about them.”
Although Temple ISD’s goal is to have 150 mentors volunteering their time for this effort, the program only has approximately 110 registered at this time.
Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez, a past mentor, said this new format might allow for him to participate this school year — something he originally thought would not be possible with his work schedule.
“Under this pen pal format, I’m considering doing it again this year because it would be easier for me,” he said. “For a lot of our mentors, it can be hard to find the time to go out and have lunch. However, this would be a way for people to continue their support.”
Kristi Burke, a GEAR UP site coordinator with Education Service Center Region 12, agreed and said the first letters went out last week.
“They were able to start the communications last week,” she said. “It’s the mentors’ responsibility to write the first letter, and then the mentee will respond by writing a letter back.”
These communications are facilitated through counselors at each school, and Sharon Williams — co-chair of the Wildcat Mentors Board and a Thornton Elementary counselor — has already witnessed the impact they can have on Temple ISD children.
“I gave a student a letter from her mentor in the hallway on Friday, and I wish you could have seen how her eyes lit up,” Williams said. “She literally jumped up and down and didn’t talk to anyone when she sat down. She just opened it and devoured it.”
The program also will implement a newsletter called “Wildcat Monthly” for mentors, which will offer an array of topics and ideas that can be applied to discussions with mentees.
“I know that it looks different … but I just think some powerful things can still happen,” Williams said.
Application information can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/3m2ZqQC.