Boss alert: Don’t expect many employees to get much work done today.
It’s Cyber Monday, typically the beginning of the online holiday shopping season.
Workers will be glued to their screens breathlessly anticipating the latest Amazon Prime discount to pop up.
In retail realms, Cyber Monday is a quickly growing infant birthed in 2005 by the National Retail Federation.
The best deals often differ from Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving Day) as bargains tend to focus more on technology products, such as televisions, computers, tablets and video games.
The good news is cyber-spending offers smaller retail websites a chance to compete with larger chains. The not-so-good news is that many shoppers bypass hometown mom-and-pop establishments and head right to the mega-sites such as Amazon.
The same was true more than a century ago, when mail-order catalogs competed with local businesses for shoppers’ attention. Thus, mail-order catalogs of a century ago could be considered the internet of their heyday.
Although mail-order catalogs became popular in the 1800s with the western expansion of rail deliveries, they were nothing new in salesmanship. The first catalog was published by a printer in Venice, Italy, who in 1495 produced a catalog of his Greek and Latin texts.
Two hundred years later, seed catalog became go-to resources for farmers in remote villages.
The first Montgomery Ward catalog that rolled off presses in 1872 is credited for being the first mail-order catalog for the general public. By 1904, three million customers were on the mailing list.
By the time Temple began in the 1880s, everything from clothing to furniture to houses to tombstones were ordered by catalog and shipped by rail. As mail ordering became more efficient, Richard Sears published the first Sears, Roebuck and Co. catalog in 1894. On the cover of one of their earliest catalogs, he declared Sears the “Cheapest Supply House on Earth.”
A year after the U.S. Mail began Rural Free Delivery in 1896, Sears Roebuck claimed that it was selling four ready-to-wear suits every minute. When the 1912 Parcel Post Act authorized delivery of packages weighing more than four pounds, mail-order purchases really took off. In 1910 Sears, Roebuck mailed out 2.3 million catalogs; in 1929, more than 7 million.
Beginning in the 1890s, Bell County newspapers aggressively pushed “Shop at Home” and “Support Local Businesses” banners. Thumbing through a three-inch-thick catalog by the fireside was often more appealing than drudging downtown to stores, especially for farm householders who lived miles away from city centers.
By December 1907, the Temple Daily Telegram announced victory over the out-of-state catalog retailers taking a bite out of the local business profits.
Proudly proclaiming that holiday shoppers are “acting on better wisdom in buying at home,” the Telegram in a front-page article boasted, “The mail order business this year will be the smallest for many years, which speaks well for the class of goods, variety of stocks and prices of the local merchants.”
Shopping locally keeps money in circulation in the local community, the paper added, creating more value.
The Telegram reporter also noticed that “country buyers” — rural residents in remote areas — were traveling several miles to Temple where they would spend several days shopping.
“This is an element of trade that formerly went to the mail order houses,” the Telegram added, crediting “progressive methods of local merchants.” Those “progressive elements” included decorated store fronts, extended hours and giveaways paired with movie tickets.
The term “Progressive Temple” frequently appeared in news stories, promotional brochures and advertising beginning in the 1880s.
For example, a 1909 issue of the Temple Daily Telegram announced a new neighborhood under construction. “Decidedly one of the largest city development undertakings in the annals of progressive Temple is now underway,” the story began.
Chief mouthpiece for the “progressive” moniker were newspapers, the biggest cheerleader being the Temple Daily Telegram. In 1912, the Texas Press Association convened in Temple for its state convention.
“The people of this town are boosters, and it is that faculty of theirs, backed up by an opulent trade territory and a bulwark of prosperous agriculturists, which is making a flourishing city down here on the black prairies,” the Press Association reported via the Associated Press.
Aggressive boosterism combined with a concerted effort to improve roads made the difference. Temple joined a cacophony on the civic promotional bandwagon, part of a “civilizing” trend across the former frontier that was now dotted with farmsteads.
Temple boosters launched scores of municipal campaigns to push it from a dirty, dusty railroad start-up to a modern, 20th-century metropolis. To support their claims that Temple was indeed “forward-thinking,” “pro-business” and “open for business,” the Temple Chamber of Commerce (formerly called the Temple Commercial Club) scheduled downtown merchant sales, fairs and civic improvements. Thus, the city thrived with a healthy expectation of prosperity for all.
Members of the statewide press were duly impressed. “Temple is not an old town. It is, in fact, new, but it has outgrown its pioneer haphazardry and settled down to a steady substantiality that bespeaks the enduring mart. … It has excellent and progressive newspapers, intelligently edited by large, fat men who do not depend upon the banks to carry them through the long summers.”
So, to be “progressive” meant to be pro-business with expansive ideas. That meant spending money locally.
Mail-order business was also controversial, especially in Bell County which was heavily dependent on rail traffic. Railroads pushed catalog sales as a way to increase commerce and freight traffic. Local merchants viewed out-of-state catalogs as threats to the local economy.
In a contentious meeting with the Temple Retail Merchants Association and railway officials in 1908, a spokesman for the merchants complained that mail order ultimately hurts farmers. When farmers have money, they buy from catalogs, the spokesman said.
“When they are ‘in bad,’ they go to the local merchant for credit.” Thus, he added, “The mail order houses rob the merchants and skin the farmers.