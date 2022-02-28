The city of Temple closed out Black History Month Monday by celebrating black leaders in the community while talking about changes within the city.
Kiara Nowlin, Temple communications and public relations manager, opened the event.
“This year, our organization wanted to do something more to show our appreciation, respect, and admiration to the black community here in Temple,” she said.
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales led those in attendance in prayer during her invocation.
“Today, we pause and remember the struggles of your people,” she said. “Thank you for the astonishing variety of races and cultures in this world. Show us your presence in those who differ from us. We call upon us to guide us, to protect us, and to remind us that the life of each person is important to us.”
Mayor Tim Davis gave a keynote address and explained why he wanted the event to be on the last day of the month and how the city plans to make the event an annual occurrence.
“This seems like the right time to have this celebration,” he said. “This is the culmination of Black History Month. I think we need to celebrate Black History Month in a more intentional way than we oftentimes do.”
Davis also spoke of his relationship with NAACP President Bennie Walsh and how they work together.
“One of the things that I’ve grown to love about Bennie,” Davis said, “is that if he has something going on in his heart. Something he disagrees with, he will call me, and we will have a discussion. Sometimes we disagree, and that’s OK. We always leave as friends and as we leave as people that care about the Temple community.”
Walsh took the podium and asked people to get involved in the betterment of the city while loving each other without focusing on skin color.
“We don’t come out of our mothers’ wombs hating one another,” he said. “That is put into us. We have to get that negativity out. That’s what Temple is starting to do. We have a long way to go. We have some good people here. We need to continue making strides. If you see something, don’t just expect it to be done. Be part of the change to get it done.”
Local community leader Sonjanette Crossley spoke during the event about her 72 years in Temple and how God helped her navigate through tumultuous times.
“I thank God,” she said. “We wouldn’t be nothing without God. In order for us to do what we need to do in Central Texas, in Temple Texas, in particular, we have to have a relationship with God. God made everything in multiple colors because he likes variety. I love all the colors and wear them proudly.”
She continued by asking everyone to use love and tolerance to coexist in the world while making a difference every day.
“We need to continue to love each other and continue to have conversations,” said Crossley. “We don’t have to fight, cuss, we don’t have to do nothing but talk to each other and respect each other. This is the last day of February, but you make history every day.”
Pastor Robert Beamon spoke about how the city is working to make its residents feel included while making strides instead of just talking about making change.
“We could have just talked about it, but you all are stepping up to the plate,” he said. “Our leaders here … are speaking about what will be solved in the city of Temple. I’m glad we’re not in the ’60s anymore. I’m glad to be in 2022. We all need to step up to the plate and be like Roscoe (Harrison) to bring a new future to the city of Temple.”
Beamon referred to Harrison, a Central Texas community leader who broke racial barriers as a journalist for the Temple Daily Telegram and KCEN-TV. Harrison died Feb. 6 at age 77.
Local Rotarian and certified public accountant Mike Rousell, one of the younger speakers at the event, talked about how growing up in a poor part of Louisiana shaped his future and the help he received along the way.
“I know change is not easy,” he said. “To be standing in this podium in front of you guys dressed in a suit, I had to overcome the odds of growing up in a three-bedroom house with 13 different people. It was a long shot for me to be here today. The only reason — besides my persistence in life and my fortune not to be a statistic — was because I had white allies. We cannot move forward as a community without the majority’s help.”
City Councilman Wendell Williams was the last speaker to take the stage, speaking to Crossley and the things they have in common while growing up in two different Temples during segregation.
“She and I were both inducted as distinguished alumni by Temple High School last year,” he said. “The shame about that is that we did not go to the same school. I’ve grown in Temple, Texas, my whole life, and I did not get to meet this lady until a couple of years ago.”
He added that the community has changed, saying that maybe not as fast as most would like but that it was heading in the right direction.
“I think we are seeing is changes, not only in our community but in our country,” Williams said. “Good changes, necessary changes. We should absolutely honor the history of blacks in our country, the accomplishments, (and) the wonderful things they’ve done.”