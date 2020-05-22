Sara Harris Baker, an accomplished choral director, theater director and music educator, has been named the new director of the Division of Fine Arts at Temple College.
Baker, the interim director, replaces Brent Colwell, who retired from the college in February 2020.
The Temple native joined the Temple College faculty in 2013 as director of choral activities, and was named chair of the Music Department in 2016. She has served as director of the Temple College Chorale and the popular Vocal Point musical theater group.
“I am so proud and excited to continue to serve the fine arts community in my hometown,” Baker said in a news release. “There is nothing more rewarding than watching our students follow their dreams.”
Baker played a leading role in establishing a new bachelor’s degree program in music at Texas A&M University-Central Texas that is offered in partnership with Temple College. She has served as coordinator of the program since 2017.
In addition to her work at Temple College, Baker has been involved with the Temple Civic Theatre, the Temple Symphony and Academie Musique. She has directed the Temple Civic Theatre’s productions of “Mamma Mia!” “Young Frankenstein,” “Hairspray,” and “Seussical the Musical.”
Baker says her interest in music and theater started in church as a child, and continued under the guidance of her teachers at Temple High School, where she was a two-time All-State Choir member and multiple-time All-Star Cast Member for UIL One Act Play.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Southwestern University in Georgetown, and began her teaching career as a choir/theater teacher at Bonham Middle School in Temple from 2002-2008.
Baker later earned a master of music degree from Boston University and a Ph.D. in music education from Louisiana State University.
“We are so fortunate to have Dr. Baker as one of our new campus leaders,” said Temple College President Christy Ponce. “She is incredibly talented, creative, and will take our fine arts division to new heights.”